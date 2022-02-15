Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Feb. 16)

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will present a Youth Bias Task Force Roundtable: A Continuing Discussion from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The discussion will focus on combatting biases among young people, teaching effective responses to hate crimes, creating a learning expeience through discussion for students, parents and school officials; and opening the lines of communication between school officials and the community.

Panelists will include Erica Hein, New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission; Kyle Anderson, Middlesex County Board of Education; Michael S. Likier, racial justice consultant; William Davis, community activist; Tisha Leonardo-Santiago, bilingual community relations specialist for the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights; Detective Juan A. Rodriguez of the Sayreville Police Department’s Juvenile Bureau; and students from the local Human Rights Commission; with opening remarks by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The livestream link is www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5HOVDd1-2k

The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, presents the New Jersey Film Festival Spring 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20.

As a result of COVID, all the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; the all-access pass is $100. Ticket buyers will also have special access to filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions for many of the films.

All the works that are screened are part of the New Jersey Film Festival and United States Super 8 Film and DV Festival Competitions, and were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students and academics. These judges selected the 40 finalists which will be publicly screened at the festival. The finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director.

Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information, to buy tickets and to see the festival lineup, visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022

Morris Habitat for Humanity will celebrate its virtual Hearts & Hammers Gala from 6-7:15 p.m. Feb. 26 in lieu of an in-person event. The evening will raise funds for the construction of 50 homes for 50 families in Old Bridge, Randolph, Summit, Plainfield, Perth Amboy and Long Valley.

Attendees will hear directly from Habitat homeowner families who will share their stories, as well as honorees, volunteers and sponsors who have helped make Morris Habitat’s life-changing work possible.

The 17th annual celebration, hosted by Toni Yates of WABC-TV, will also feature new construction projects, plans for the future, a silent auction, and ways people can get involved.

Gala honorees for 2022 include: Sen. Joseph F. Vitale (NJ-19) with the Leadership Award; Sean Monaghan of Schenck, Price, Smith & King with the Professional Partner Award; Carol Anderson-Lewis, Elizabeth Rifino and Headley Weeks with the Donald H. Kuhn Inspiration Award; and David Farrell, immediate past president of the Morris Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, with the Beth Everett Award.

To learn more, register or sponsor the virtual gala, visit Hearts & Hammers Gala – Saturday, Feb. 26 2022 – Morris Habitat for Humanity or call Stephanie Buonarota at 973-891-1934.

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Right at Home of Central New Jersey will hold a free COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 at the Old Bridge office, 1405 Route 18.

The clinic is open to the public and will offer first dose, second dose and booster shots of Moderna and Pfizer.

The flu shot and the shingles shot will also be available.

In accordance with New Jersey Executive Order 283 signed by Gov. Phil D. Murphy on Jan. 19, covered workers at health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than March 30. This requirement includes having received a booster dose.

Healthcare workers are encouraged to attend on March 1 but the clinic is open to the community.

Must bring a driver’s license or identification, insurance card and COVID-19 vaccine card.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/Booster_Bus_Registration

For more information, call 732-967-0900.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

To be eligible for nomination and consideration for the Old Bridge High School Wall of Fame, candidates must have:

•Graduated from one of Old Bridge’s high schools: Madison Township, Madison Central, Cedar Ridge, Old Bridge Adult High School or Old Bridge High School.

•Achieved notable employment/career achievements within their chosen fields.

•Exhibited civic and/or community accomplishments through service, volunteer work, philanthropic endeavors, or have received notable local, state, or national honors.

•Graduated a minimum of five years prior to nomination.

Nomination forms may be filled out at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=7bKCJrldMUOOD8M0xrkhaDibsMwpO9lDuGHT6Pas-KhUNFVETUlXUVdUQ01BQkRUOTY2Q0UwUE5DRy4u

Complete by March 15.

For more information, email sfazio@obps.org.

The 45th annual South Amboy St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. March 20.

The parade will feature more than 23 bands and over 2,000 marchers. Parade participants will begin lining up at 1 p.m. on South Pine Avenue.

The parade will provide spectators with a multi-cultural array of entertainment, including various pipe and drum bands, the sounds of Salsa music, a steel drum band and the Philadelphia Mummers String Band.

South Amboy resident Tom Dempsey will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. He and his wife Phyllis were the owners of Phyllis’ Sugar Bowl which offered residents homemade chocolates and ice cream for over 28 years at its former location on Broadway in South Amboy.

For additional parade information or to register an organization as a 2022 parade participant, visit www.southamboyparade.com.

CentralJersey.com will present Ladies Night Spring Preview from 5:30-9 p.m. March 24 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

General admission to this vendor and fashion show event is free.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for $25. Includes cocktail and appetizers at MarketFair, entry into the grand prize drawing, and other exclusive offers.

Pre-registration is preferred by visiting nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22

For information on vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

Middlesex County has scheduled a rabies clinics from 9-11 a.m. May 7 at the Public Works Garage, 167 Main St., Sayreville, for dogs and cats.

For more information, visit https://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/government/departments/department-of-public-safety-and-health/office-of-health-services/rabies-clinics

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

The Sayreville Police Auxiliary is seeking new applicants.

Must be age 18 or older, live within 5 miles of the Sayreville border and have a clean criminal/driving record.

For more information and to apply, visit www.sayrevillepoliceaux.org

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date. The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor. Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year. Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75. The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland. For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group. This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills. Each group is led by trained facilitators. Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually. Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600. Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information. The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child. BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys. BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood. There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support. To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org. Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society is looking for middle school and high school yearbooks from Madison Township and Old Bridge Township to add to its collection. Contact Jeff Kagan at 646-246-5598. The yearbook collection is readily available for the general public to review at the Thomas Warne Museum located just across the street from the Old Bridge High School.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction. The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction. The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief. To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery. To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs. Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org