Cranbury woman charged with murder after crash kills Monroe woman

CRANBURY – A Cranbury woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a passenger and serious bodily injury to the driver of one of the involved vehicles.

An investigation conducted by Detective Paul Lindenfeld of the Cranbury Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that, on Feb. 10 at approximately 4:12 p.m., Lisa Pollitt, 36, intentionally drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic where she struck the victims who were travelling northbound on Route 130 near Justin Drive, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael J. Owens of the Cranbury Police Department on Feb. 15.

Both women in the impacted vehicle sustained serious bodily injuries and were transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where the passenger, Ann “Nancy” Stewart, 95, of Monroe, remained in critical condition.

On Feb. 12, Stewart died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash, according to the statement.

Pollitt was initially charged with separate counts of second- and third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree obstruction. Upon the death of Stewart, she was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

At present, the murder appears to be a random act as Pollitt and the victims were unknown to one another, according to the statement.

Pollitt remains in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information should call Lindenfeld at 609-664-3244 or Berman at 732-745-4328.