Driver of vehicle idling at stop sign in East Brunswick charged with possession of firearm

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police charged a driver from Maryland with unlawful possession of a firearm after he was allegedly found asleep at the wheel.

Patrolman Christopher Suydam responded to Suydam Road near Kennedy Boulevard for the report of a disabled motor vehicle around 11:04 p.m. Feb. 12.

The vehicle was idling in the roadway at a stop sign, according to reports provided by the East Brunswick Police Department on Feb. 14.

Suydam approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 40-year-old, and the 33-year-old passenger, both from Landover, Maryland.

Both occupants were found to be sleeping in the vehicle, according to the allegations.