Driver of vehicle idling at stop sign in East Brunswick charged with possession of firearm

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police charged a driver from Maryland with unlawful possession of a firearm after he was allegedly found asleep at the wheel.
Patrolman Christopher Suydam responded to Suydam Road near Kennedy Boulevard for the report of a disabled motor vehicle around 11:04 p.m. Feb. 12.
The vehicle was idling in the roadway at a stop sign, according to reports provided by the East Brunswick Police Department on Feb. 14.
Suydam approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 40-year-old, and the 33-year-old passenger, both from Landover, Maryland.
Both occupants were found to be sleeping in the vehicle, according to the allegations.
An on-scene investigation conducted by Suydam revealed the driver was under the influence and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI), according to the statement.
A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted, which reportedly led to the discovery of a handgun, ammunition, opened container of alcohol, and several bags of marijuana, according to police reports.
Both suspects were processed and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and were transported to Middlesex County Adult Correction Center.