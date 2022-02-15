Hightstown High captures virtual Consumer Bowl

Hightstown High School’s Consumer Bowl won this year’s three-team Mercer County event, which was held Feb. 11 via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the sixth straight Mercer County Consumer Bowl title for Hightstown High, which also captured the quiz-show style competition on good consumer practices from 2017 through 2020, when the event was held in person, and in 2021, when it was virtual. Hightstown also won the Central Regional and State Championships in 2017, according to information provided by Mercer County.

Mercer County’s Consumer Bowl competition, part of the statewide New Jersey Consumer Bowl, is hosted by the Mercer County Division of Consumer Affairs in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, and tests students’ knowledge of the state’s consumer protection laws and regulations.

“I congratulate the Hightstown team on an impressive performance and commend all of the participants for accommodating the virtual format and making the effort to be informed consumers,” Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes said in the statement. “Education is the best defense against consumer fraud.”

This year’s Hightstown High School team was composed of captain McCleish, Akul Solanki, Aparajit Kannan, Aprameya Kannan and Ansh Dalia. The team’s adviser is teacher David Teleposky.

Runner-up Nottingham High School, under teacher/adviser Michael Bendorf, was composed of captain Jack Burke, Dan Leon, Mark Tezak, Zobia Chaudry and Zack Shah.

Runner-up Ewing High School, under teacher/adviser Angelina Gummel, was composed of captain Uhart Bradnock, Mackayla Backs Fillisky, Samantha Weeast, Davon Letran and Joey Martinez.