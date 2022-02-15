MacFarland third graders send valentines to Clare Estate residents

Dawn Medici, a third-grade teacher at MacFarland Intermediate School in Bordentown, decided to spread some Valentine's Day cheer to the elderly residents at the Clare Estate. Her students made valentine puzzles, tissue paper flowers, cards with poems, and tea light heart decorated votives. Pictured in the back: Alana Smalls, Isaiah Petris, Rocco Gangone, Thomas DeRose, Omar Salameh, Stephano Trancon and Skylar Keating. Pictured in the middle row: Dawn Medici, Emine Cetinkaya, Pippa Kelly, Vincenzo and Miss Tamburrino. Pictured in the front: Lewis Haver, Savannah Peters, Claire Dressel, Valentina Kakarides, Anjali Daggumati and Aiden Wilson.PHOTO COURTESY OF DAWN MEDICI

