Princeton’s Carril will be inducted into New Jersey Basketball Hall of Honor

The Basketball Reunion will debut the night of this year’s men’s NCAA men’s championship game with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the Hall of Honor induction ceremonies. This charity event will culminate with a watch party for the NCAA championship game at Prudential Center.

Previously, the men’s Final Four teams from Princeton (1964-65), Rutgers (1976-77) and Seton Hall (1988-89) were announced as inductees into the first class of the Hall of Honor that night, according to information provided by Tom Luicci.

Carril, whose “Princeton offense” is still in vogue, compiled a 514-261 record in 29 years as head coach of the Ivy League school. He led the Tigers to 13 Ivy League titles and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances from 1967-96, according to the statement. Carril was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Corino, currently in his 34th year as the head coach at Caldwell University, became the all-time winningest men’s coach in the state of New Jersey, earning his 604th career win against Holy Family University this season, according to the statement. Additionally, in 2018, Corino joined a distinguished group of coaches as he coached his 1,000th game. He also guided the Caldwell Cougars to two NCAA Division II Tournaments.

Matthews went 603-243 during his 30 season at Stockton University, and had been the winningest men’s college coach in state history before being passed by Corino, according to the statement. He led Stockton to 16 Division 3 NCAA Tournament appearances and two Final Fours from 1985 until his retirement in 2016. Matthews also went 228-98 as the head coach for a combined 13 seasons at Long Branch High School and Rumson-Fair Haven High School, winning two state championships during that time.