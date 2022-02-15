South River officers charge Plainsboro man with stabbing ex-girlfriend, her father

SOUTH RIVER – South River police officers were dispatched to a borough residence for a report of a disturbance around 12:21 a.m. Feb. 11.

Upon their arrival, they observed two victims lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds each, according to information provided by the South River Police Department on Feb. 15.

Medical aid was provided to the victims and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined the suspect, identified as a 31-year-old male from Plainsboro, stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her father, according to the allegations. The man was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of a violating a final restraining order, according to the statement.

Deavereaux was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center as of press time.

Anyone with information should call Detective Kenneth Nale at 732-254-9002, ext. 123, or Detective Sgt. Bernard Mackiel at 732-254-9002, ext. 106.