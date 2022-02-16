Bishop blesses patients, staff at Saint Peter’s University Hospital on World Day of the Sick

1 / 4 The Most Rev. James F. Checchio, bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen, blesses Saint Peter's University Hospital patient Michael Opaleski on World Day of the Sick, Feb. 11.PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL 2 / 4 The Most Rev. James F. Checchio, bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen, blesses the staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital on Feb. 11, World Day of the Sick.PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL 3 / 4 The Most Rev. James F. Checchio, right, bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen, speaks with Tana Menafro, nurse manager of the Oncology Unit at Saint Peter's University Hospital, on Feb. 11, World Day of the Sick. PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL 4 / 4 At the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of The Children's Hospital at Saint Peter's University Hospital, the Most Rev. James F. Checchio, bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen, blesses the baby of Katarzyna and Eric Wojda.PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL ❮ ❯

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick hosted its annual Mass for World Day of the Sick on Feb. 11.

The celebrant was The Most Rev. James F. Checchio, bishop of the Diocese of Metuchen. He led attendees in prayer for all those who are ill and in need of healing, and for those who care for them.

In addition, he met one-on-one with several patients.