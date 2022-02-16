East Brunswick Public Schools take a ‘whole-child approach’

East Brunswick Public Schools is committed to an educational environment where each student can be healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.

We are proud of our diverse community of learners and are committed to differentiating instruction to meet each student’s individual needs.

East Brunswick’s whole-child approach, as well as our rigorous, standards-based curriculum and programming, provides opportunities for students to be critical thinkers and lifelong learners.

As graduates, they are prepared to innovate and compete in a global society.

At the elementary level, we offer state-of-the-art technology, world language, and enriching before/after school care (fee-based).

At the secondary letter, we offer an expanded world language program, dual-enrollment partnership with Middlesex College and 26 Advanced Placement classes.

After school hours, our students have the opportunity to compete on interscholastic athletic and academic teams, or participate in a host of extracurricular activities.

Students in the Class of 2021 earned an average SAT score of 1248, 158 points above the state average; 92% of graduates are pursuing post-secondary education.

Registration for the Class of 2035 is ongoing. For more information and to register your child, visit www.ebnet.org/register