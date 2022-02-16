Hightstown High student wins automotive technology grant from Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute-Exton (UTI) welcomed students from around the region to compete in its first Auto Tech Challenge, using in-demand automotive technology skills and knowledge.

The top three students walked away with a combined $15,000 in UTI grants, so they could train for careers in the transportation industry after high school at the UTI campus of their choice, according to information from UTI. Roberto Rizo of Hightstown High School finished third, taking home a $3,000 grant.