Summer camp is for the kids

Children play Tug of War during summer camp offered by the YMCA of MEWSA.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YMCA OF MEWSA

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore.

The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy (MEWSA) is thrilled to have the opportunity to offer your children another fun-filled summer. The Y believes that all kids have great potential and deserve the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve through the rich experiences offered in summer camp.

While these have been unprecedented times, times that challenge us individually and as a community, the YMCA of MEWSA camps provide kids with a safe, familiar and enjoyable environment for them to explore the outdoors, build confidence, and develop skills while making lasting friendships and memories.

Our summer day camps will open beginning June 20 for campers ages 5-13. The locations in Metuchen, Edison, South Amboy, Woodbridge and Piscataway will provide traditional day camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with before and after care options available.

While campers and parents can expect to see compliance with all safety guidelines provided by state and local health departments, the benefits of camp remain constant. The social, emotional and physical benefits camp provides will be more beneficial in 2022 than ever before. Children will be able to get active and re-connect with friends.

If you are struggling financially, financial assistance is available for eligible families.

Registration is open now, with an Early Bird Special for those families who register before April 15.

Provide the best summer possible for your child at the Y.

For more information about camp, visit www.ymcaofmewsa.org/camp.