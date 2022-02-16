Temple Emanu-El is moving

Temple Emanu-El in Edison has served the community through its thousands of religious services, social outreach events and religious milestones. It will cherish the decades of memories as it continues its legacy and grows and flourishes in the years ahead.

The temple’s once-exceptional building has served the community well, a stellar host to

thousands of services, events and religious milestones. The aging structure holds no bounds on decades of beautiful memories our congregants will forever treasurer in their hearts. With the move, that legacy will continue, grow and flourish.

“After considering several properties, we’re pleased to announce that Temple Emanu-El will

build our new temple on the grounds of the JCC (Jewish Community Center) of Middlesex County in Edison. This affords an opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind Jewish campus in Central New Jersey,” Temple Emanu-El President Michael Leber said.

“Relocating at the JCC will increase synergy between religious, social and secular segments of our lives – bringing new dimensions for youth, adults and seniors, and holding great promise for our congregation and the community-at-large,” Temple Emanu-El’s Spiritual Director/Cantor Emily Simkin said.

Many rituals and celebrations are planned for congregants as they prepare to transition to the new space. This includes a special Purim celebration and a final Sabbath Friday night service on April 1.

Temple Emanu-El will be commemorating this joyous relocation with a community-wide Torah March on April 3. The temple’s sacred scrolls will be walked from their home of 60 years to their new home.

New members are always welcome.

For information, visit www.edisontemple.org, call 732-549-4442 or email info@edisontemple.org.