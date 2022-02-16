Thomas P. Gallagher, 72

×

Thomas P. Gallagher “Tom”, 72 of Pennington, NJ, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2022. Tom was born in Trenton, NJ and graduated from Ewing High School. He then graduated from Lehigh University and later received a Master’s in Government Administration from the Fels Institute of Government at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tom was an employee of the State of New Jersey for over 48 years. He worked across various departments throughout his career and was currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Banking and Insurance.

Tom loved his family and was so proud of his children. An avid sports fan his entire life, he was an athlete, number one fan to his children’s teams and gave back to his community as President of the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association. His favorite sport was playing golf with his family and friends. Tom was also a Philadelphia sports fan and rarely missed an opportunity to watch the Eagles and Phillies.

Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years Anne H. Gallagher, his daughter Maureen Gallagher, his son Patrick Gallagher and his wife Eliza Gallagher. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Wurst and Patricia Pine and their families. He is predeceased by his brother Jim Gallagher and his parents.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday February 21 from 5-7pm and Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30am at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11am at St. George’s RC Church in Titusville, NJ.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery & Mausoleum in Hamilton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, www.lebdv.org.

To offer condolences to the family please visit https://www.wilsonapple.com.