Motorbike driver suffers fatal injuries after accident near Buffalo Wild Wings

A 40-year-old Trenton woman was killed when the mini motorized bicycle she was riding in the center lane of Route 1 south was struck by a car at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 16, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The impact threw the woman off of the motorbike and into the roadway, where she and the motorbike were struck by numerous vehicles, police said. The crash occurred near the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

The motorbike did not have any lights and the woman was wearing dark clothing, police said.

Two of the drivers who struck the woman pulled their vehicles onto the shoulder of the road. The first driver who struck the woman tried to help the victim, but traffic was heavy and he was unable to reach her, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 p.m. by a physician from Capital Health Medical Center.

U.S. Route 1 South was closed for four hours while police investigated the crash.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Collision Response Team, the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services and the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the scene.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner and Capital Health paramedics also responded.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Officer Brown or Sgt. Loretucci by calling the West Windsor Police Department at 609-799-1222, calling the anonymous tip line at 609-799-0452, or emailing Brown@westwindsorpolice.com.