Brandywine senior sew blankets and pillows for children at CHOP

Residents of Brandywine Living Princeton worked for a week sewing handmade penguin and snowmen pillows and blankets for hospitalized children as part of their contribution to Random Acts Of Kindness Day. The residents were greeted by Mia, a pediatric nurse, in the lobby of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro on Feb. 17. Brandywine Living is located on the border of Princeton and South Brunswick.PHOTO COURTESY OF STEPHANIE GABER
