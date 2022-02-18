Area filmmakers’ work to be shown in 2022 Garden State Film Festival

×

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in person from March 23–27, and with virtual online access from March 28 through April 3, the 2022 Garden State Film Festival celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated and enriching selection of original works to a diverse audience locally and around the world.

Two film screenings will be presented in person at the Cranford Theater in Cranford, Union County, on March 23 at 7 p.m. and on March 26 at 7 p.m., according to a press release from the festival’s organizers.

The entire program of this year’s selections will be presented in person in five venues in the Asbury Park area, with special events and screenings each night. Check the schedule at www.gsff.org for showtimes and to see which films are screening in person at a specific venue, according to the press release.

New this year, films will be accessible online from March 28 through April 3.

This year’s 20th anniversary celebration will include world premieres, celebrities, industry

panels, parties and networking, and entertainment for all, according to the press release.

Diane Raver, who is the event’s founder, said, “The Garden State Film Festival will screen more than 200 films from 17 countries. There is something for everyone. Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

The selection of works to be presented during the festival includes feature length films, short films, videos, documentaries, comedies, children’s films, thrillers, student films and “homegrown” films shot in New Jersey.

The festival’s organizers have announced that the film “College Bound,” directed by Gary B Rosen of Manalapan, will screen at this year’s festival.

The film shows that college is an emotional experience for an entire family, not only those

applying to college. See how students react to their journey as they apply to schools and look to achieve their dreams. This short film is student agnostic as it explores the track of athletes, introverts, star-crossed lovers and drama students, according to the press release.

Rosen, who has lived in Manalapan since 1987, said he got the idea for the film when his three daughters went to college.

“College Bound” will screen at noon on March 26 at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 S. Main St., Ocean Grove.

Festival organizers also announced that the film “Ethereal,” directed by Anthony Bradford of Colts Neck, will screen at 6 p.m. March 26 in the Berkeley Hotel, Asbury Park.

After his fiancé falls into a coma, a forlorn man experiments with lucid dreaming to access parallel worlds and bring back his beloved, convinced her soul is stranded in another plane, according to a description of the film.

And, festival organizers also announced that the film “Glasya’s Heresy,” directed by Red Bank resident Devon Delmar and featuring Cara Smith of Red Bank, will screen at 8:30 p.m. March 26 at the Asbury Hotel, Asbury Park.

In this music video narrative, a weary traveler trudges across a barren landscape with his horse. He is overcome by visions of a beautiful woman beckoning him to her with promises of comfort and pleasure; a lavish banquet and an opulent four-post bed.

Her voice is haunting and draws him further and further into the desert, like a siren luring a hapless sailor to his doom. This song is featured on an album titled “Inferno” by goth rock band Dispel Music and is an allegory for the sixth circle of hell, as described by Dante

Alighieri.

This video was shot on location at Kersefontein, South Africa, with an all South African cast and crew. The song was written and performed by Cara Smith and Scott Dispel.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘College Bound,’ ‘Ethereal’ and ‘Glasya’s Heresy’ as part of our 20th annual film festival and to share these works with our global audience,” said Garden State Film Festival Executive Director Lauren Concar Sheehy.

Asbury Park in-person highlights include a red carpet gala on March 25 at Asbury

Lanes and a screening of the Irish comedy “Redemption of a Rogue.” Tickets to this

live event are limited and are available at www.gsff.org/tickets

Saturday and Sunday offer a schedule packed with films for every viewer, plus industry

related workshops.

Winners of the festival’s movie music competition will have their musical compositions played before the live screenings.

The festival concludes with a black tie optional awards reception at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel. All events are open to the public following state COVID-19 mandates, according to the press release.

This year’s feature length screenplay competition winner is Siobhan Fallon Hogan with

“Shelter in Solitude.”

The virtual reading of the winning screenplay by professional actors will take place on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon and is presented by partner Project Write Now. A ticket is required and is available at www.gsff.org

Attendees may purchase an In-Person Multi-Pass that grants access to all in-person films, March 23-27, for $75, or they may choose a Saturday In-Person Day Pass for $30 or a Sunday In-Person Day Pass for $20.

All in-person single screening block tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door while supplies last, according to the press release.

Individuals may also choose to purchase a Virtual All-Access Pass that grants access to all Virtual Films, March 28 through April 3, for $44.99, or see one film for $10; five films for $17; or 10 films for $25. To learn more, visit https://gardenstatefilmfestival.eventive.org