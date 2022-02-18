What to Watch

1 / 14 "Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez" 2 / 14 "Giant" 3 / 14 "Vikings: Valhalla" CR. BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX © 2021 4 / 14 "Hoosiers" 5 / 14 "Law & Order" PHOTO BY: MICHAEL GREENBERG/NBC 6 / 14 "2001: A Space Odyssey" 7 / 14 "Mississippi Burning" 8 / 14 "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition" 9 / 14 "How the West Was Won" 10 / 14 "Finding Your Roots" 11 / 14 "Wine, Women and Horses" 12 / 14 "The Endgame" PHOTO BY: ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NBC 13 / 14 "Selma" 14 / 14 "From" ❮ ❯

Sunday, Feb. 20

Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress

Peacock

Season Finale!

In “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the Season 1 finale of this docuseries about women who are impacting the NFL in a variety of capacities from the field to the front office, watch women at work during last week’s Super Bowl LVI as reporter Michele Tafoya preps for her sideline appearance; Hannah Epstein, NFL Films’ first cinematographer, captures footage of football’s biggest game; Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s chief security officer, and her team keep 100,000 people safe inside L.A.’s SoFi Stadium; and more.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30 p.m. Live

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 64th Daytona 500. Top contenders include Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Underdog Michael McDowell avoided a wreck in the final lap to win last year’s race.

Teen Titans Go!: “Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest”

Cartoon Network, 5 p.m.

The Teen Titans Go! series from Warner Bros. Animation teams up with the NBA and Turner Sports for this half-hour special hosted by the Teen Titans, who provide their comedic brand of sports analysis watching highlights from yesterday’s NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. The special is presented by Nike and will air commercial-free.

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek

FOX, 7 p.m.

FOX introduces “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly” from Season 7 of The Masked Singer. Tune in for secret costume and clue reveals, and a first look at a performance from the upcoming season.

2022 Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony

NBC, 7 p.m.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing conclude tonight on NBC, with the Olympic Gold recap show followed by the closing ceremony and the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron.

The Song to My Heart

UPtv, 7 p.m.

Original Film!

After a childhood on the road with her legendary singer-songwriter father, organic teashop owner Bonnie Highstreet (Lanie McAuley) wants nothing to do with the music business. But when she helps music sensation Ryder Jamison (Sebastian Pigott) develop lyrics for his new solo album, she rekindles her long-abandoned dream and falls in love.

The Top Ten Revealed

AXS TV, 8 p.m.

Season Finale!

Executive producer/host Katie Daryl and a panel of experts finish up this latest batch of new episodes by sticking a fork in Valentine’s Day with this countdown of the greatest breakup songs from the 1990s.

Abraham Lincoln

History, 8 p.m.

New Miniseries!

Over three two-and-a-half-hour episodes — airing tonight, tomorrow and Tuesday — this miniseries tells the story of America’s 16th president. Scripted dramatizations of important moments in Lincoln’s life combined with commentary by authoritative historians and public figures, including former President Barack Obama, trace his evolution as a man and as a thinker. In tonight’s premiere, “The Railsplitter,” Lincoln rises from a poverty-ridden childhood to become president of a nation on the verge of tearing itself apart.

Swim Instructor Nightmare

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Original Film!

When his 10-year-old daughter Ashley refuses to go swimming due to fear, Parker hires swim instructor Sabrina. Unbeknownst to all, Sabrina forms an unsinkable obsession for Parker and plans to drown everyone in her wake. Stars Sydney Hamm, CJ Hammond, Shellie Sterling and Kiarra Beasley.

Around the World in 80 Days

PBS, 8 p.m .(WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Finale!

In the first season finale, Fogg (David Tennant) meets an old friend at New York’s Grand Central Depot and must decide whether to continue his trip. Unbeknownst to him, astronomical effects will decide the outcome. Around the World in 80 Days has been renewed for Season 2.

America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List

REELZ Channel, 8 p.m.

This documentary presents the deeply personal stories of lives forever altered by the tragic fire at the Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, on Feb. 20, 2003, which left 100 people dead, more than 200 injured and devastated the tight-knit small community.

Black History Month

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Sunday night salute to notable Black films, filmmakers and actors continues in tonight’s lineup, which starts with the network premiere of Selma (2014), director Ava DuVernay’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches initiated by civil rights activist James Bevel (portrayed by musician/actor Common) and led by Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo, who cohosts this evening’s lineup on TCM), Hosea Williams (Wendell Pierce) and John Lewis (Stephan James). The film won a Best Original Song Oscar for “Glory,” by Common and John Legend. Following that is a 1963 documentary related to the events of the era depicted in Selma, called Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment. The film centers on the University of Alabama’s “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” integration crisis of June 1963. In chronicling the event, filmmakers had impressively expanded access to areas that even included the Oval Office of President John F. Kennedy, and the homes of U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and Alabama Gov. George Wallace. The evening concludes with the 1925 silent “race film” Body and Soul. Written, produced, directed and distributed by Black filmmaking pioneer Oscar Micheaux, the movie is led by Paul Robeson in his film debut.

NBA All-Star Game

TNT, 8 p.m. Live

Expect an outrageous amount of scoring and not a whole lot of defense as the NBA’s best play in the 71st All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Walking Dead

AMC, 9 p.m.

Midseason Premiere!

Part 2 of the three-part final season of this storied franchise begins tonight. Fans will get eight new episodes this spring, and the final eight in the fall. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them, and life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return.

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy

CNN, beginning 9 p.m.

New Series!

This four-part docuseries offers a look at one of the most consequential and enigmatic presidents in American history: Lyndon Baines Johnson. The series weaves together dramatic firsthand accounts from the last surviving members of LBJ’s inner circle with never-before-broadcast archival material and the president’s own voice from secretly recorded audio tapes. Back-to-back hourlong episodes kick off the series tonight. First, in “The Accidental President,” after Johnson becomes the 36th president during a national tragedy, he immediately uses the office to pass the most significant civil rights legislation in nearly a century. Then, in “The Great Society,” LBJ, emboldened by his stunning election victory, seizes the moment to pursue the “Great Society,” with civil rights struggles in Selma offering a unique opportunity to push his domestic policies forward. The series concludes with two episodes tomorrow night.

From

EPIX, 9 p.m.

New Series!

Lost star Harold Perrineau finds himself stuck in another nightmarish situation in this new sci-fi horror series executive produced by, among others, Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, alums of the 2004-10 ABC series. Perrineau plays Sheriff Boyd Stevens, resident of a town that traps everyone who enters it, leaving them befuddled and desperate to find a way out. In this place, fear of the dark is warranted. At night, terrifying creatures come out from the surrounding forest and torment the townsfolk, brutally murdering them if they get the chance.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.

Original Film!

Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner and Natasha Bure star in this new Aurora Teagarden mystery. A murder investigation is reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals and where years ago Aurora and Sally, as teenagers, discovered a body.

Evil Lives Here

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Season Premiere!

Season 11 of this true-crime series makes its linear channel premiere with “Locked in the Closet.” The first time that Alice Jenkins locks Jesse Eging in the closet as a child, he thinks it’s only a game. But as Jesse’s captivity grows longer and food becomes scarce, he realizes that if he and his siblings do not find a way to escape, they will surely die.

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m.

Season Premiere!

In the Season 3 premiere, a 16-month wait for a rare Indian rhino baby has the Zoo Tampa team on edge.

All Creatures Great and Small: “The Perfect Christmas”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

In this special installment of the hit British drama (which first aired in the U.K. this past Christmas Eve), as James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) prepare to share their first Christmas together, they must agree on where to spend it. Meanwhile, things look grave for one of Darrowby’s most beloved animals.

Two Sentence Horror Stories: “Homecoming”

The CW, 9:30 p.m.

Season Finale!

Three brothers return to their childhood home to visit their dying father, only to be forced to confront the demons of their past.

Britannia: “Episode 6”

EPIX, 10 p.m.

Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) is shocked by the revelation that a traitor is in their midst; Hemple (Sophie Okonedo) plans another feast to satisfy Lokka’s (Malik Ibheis) hunger.

On The Case With Paula Zahn

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series hosted by journalist Paula Zahn returns for Season 24 with “A Mother Knows.” After a female active-duty soldier dies in a brutal attack during a night out with members of her unit, police try to determine if a secret fear she mentioned to her mother is the motive for her murder.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” Sneak Peek

NBC, 10:30 p.m.

Sneak Peek!

Following the close of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, NBC offers a half-hour sneak peek at the new series America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which debuts tomorrow night with a two-hour episode. The spinoff of the America’s Got Talent variety competition series features larger and more extreme acts that cannot be contained on a stage.

The Secret History of the Civil War

History, 11 p.m.

While the American Civil War is one of the most studied and dissected events in our history, what you don’t know about it may surprise you. This hourlong special uncovers unsung heroes, unknown innovations and other aspects of the conflict that may be little known, but whose influences are still felt.

Monday, Feb. 21

Agatha Raisin

Acorn TV

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the British comedy/drama murder-mystery series concludes with the two-part episode “There Goes the Bride,” in which Agatha (Ashley Jensen) is called in to investigate when her ex-fiancé is murdered the night before his wedding to another woman.

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence

Acorn TV

New Series!

This drama is based on the true, years-long pursuit of justice for Stephen Lawrence, a Black student murdered in a racially motivated 1993 attack in London. All three episodes of the limited series are available today.

The 355

Peacock

Feature Film Streaming Premiere!

A dream team of formidable female stars comes together in this espionage thriller that hit theaters in January and is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock. When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission around the globe to retrieve it, while also staying one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan also star.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Ann Sheridan

TCM, beginning at 6 a.m.

Catch a Classic!

Hollywood golden age screen star Clara Lou “Ann” Sheridan would have turned 107 today (she was born Feb. 21, 1915, in Denton, Texas, and died Jan. 21, 1967, in Los Angeles at age 51). Before her untimely passing due to cancer, Sheridan compiled a lengthy resumé of films from the 1930s through the ’50s, and Turner Classic Movies remembers the famed actress this morning, afternoon and early evening with several of her most notable films from that period. In order, the Sheridan birthday celebration lineup features: One More Tomorrow (1946), a romantic comedy/drama costarring Dennis Morgan; Wine, Women and Horses (1937); the 1936 musical Sing Me a Love Song; George Washington Slept Here (1942), a comedy with Jack Benny; Angels Wash Their Faces (1939), a comedy/drama costarring Ronald Reagan and the Dead End Kids; Castle on the Hudson (1940), a film noir with John Garfield and Pat O’Brien; Torrid Zone (1940), an adventure film costarring James Cagney and O’Brien; The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), the classic comedy that also features Bette Davis and Monty Woolley; and Woman on the Run (1950), a film noir on which Sheridan was also an uncredited coproducer.

All American: “Walk This Way”

The CW, 8 p.m.

New Episodes!

With Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) determination to protect his teammates from unjust punishment, he puts his own future at risk. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) question their post-graduation plans only to find the answers where they least expect. Asher (Cody Christian) is too proud to ask for help to pay for his dream college and takes his frustration out on the people trying to help him. Coop (Bre-Z) makes a heartbreaking decision when it comes to Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu).

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Red vs Blue”

FOX, 8 p.m.

When a dust-up between Owen (Rob Lowe) and a police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, Owen decides they will settle their differences on the softball field in the new episode “Red vs Blue.”

Abraham Lincoln: “A President at War”

History, 8 p.m.

With the Civil War fully underway, President Abraham Lincoln is forced to quickly learn how to manage a military as commander in chief. He eventually comes to see only one path through the conflict: emancipation.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme

NBC, 8 p.m.

New Series!

Over four weeks of two-hour-long episodes starting tonight with the Auditions premiere, this spinoff of the America’s Got Talent variety competition series will showcase outrageous acts performed by competitors vying for a $500,000 prize. Terry Crews, who hosts the parent series, also hosts this one, and in their general setups the shows are similar. However, where Extreme stands apart is in the enormous scale and magnitude of what its competitors pull off. “Our Extreme acts cannot be done on a stage inside,” says WWE star Nikki Bella, who serves as a judge on the series alongside creator/executive producer Simon Cowell and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. “They are bigger, crazier, more jaw-dropping, beyond extraordinary and [will] have you on the edge of your seat.”

Antiques Roadshow: “Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 2”

PBS, 8 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

This is the second of three episodes featuring appraisals made at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Roadshow will go on hiatus for a few weeks after this, returning with the third Bretton Woods episode in late March.

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy

CNN, beginning at 9 p.m.

Series Finale!

This four-part docuseries about President Lyndon Baines Johnson concludes with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Under the Gun,” LBJ races against the clock and pushes through the most productive legislative session in history, but he cannot outrun the deepening conflict in Vietnam. Then, in “Final Days,” the series finale, LBJ makes an announcement that stuns the nation, hoping that peace in Vietnam is within reach. But when his efforts are stopped by a political rival, he retires, still haunted by a war that will complicate his legacy.

All American: Homecoming

The CW, 9 p.m.

New Series!

This new young adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

The Cleaning Lady: “Our Father, Who Art in Vegas”

FOX, 9 p.m.

Thony’s (Élodie Yung) marital issues are amplified when Marco (Ivan Shaw) begins asking tough questions in the new episode “Our Father, Who Art in Vegas.”

Curse of the Chippendales

Investigation Discovery, beginning at 9 p.m.

New Series!

This four-part true-crime docuseries, which premiered last year on the discovery+ streaming service, makes its linear debut on ID starting tonight with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. The series goes back to the 1980s to investigate the scandalous stories involving greed and bizarre murder plots surrounding the famed Chippendales troupe of male exotic dancers. The series concludes with two episodes tomorrow night.

Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier

Smithsonian Channel, 9 p.m.

Meet the Black astronauts and engineers standing at the crossroads of the civil rights movement and the space race.

Promised Land: “Los Rivales (Rivals)”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Joe reluctantly accepts Father Ramos’ help. Lettie spends the day with Daniela, while Mateo finds an unexpected business partner in Carmen. Veronica uncovers more about Michael. Young Joe and Billy encounter a visitor from their past.

The Endgame

NBC, 10 p.m.

New Series!

This pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller is about Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who, even in captivity, orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Independent Lens: “Apart”

PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10 p.m.)

This intimate portrait examines the impact of America’s war on drugs through three mothers attempting to rebuild lives derailed by drugs and prison. As Tomika, Lydia and Amanda prepare to rejoin their families after years of incarceration, they enter an innovative prison program in Cleveland, where they lean on each other and mentors who have also been in prison. With the hope of redemption on the horizon, the women work to regain the trust of their children and combat stigmas associated with people who have been incarcerated.

I Was There: “Johnstown: America’s Deadliest Flood”

History, 10:30 p.m.

Host Theo E.J. Wilson time travels back to 1889 to the bucolic shores of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where the biggest flood in U.S. history is about to be unleashed. Wilson finds himself dissecting the disaster, along the way discovering how filthy rich steel barons cut corners on maintenance of a nearby dam and laid the groundwork for this epic flood, all because they wanted to fish.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

History, 11 p.m.

Executive producer/narrator Kareem Abdul-Jabbar follows up his Emmy-nominated 2020 special Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution with this new hourlong documentary. “The Civil War wasn’t just fought over Black Americans,” the NBA legend and historian/social justice advocate explains. “It was also fought by them. This documentary chronicles the heroic contributions of courageous African American men and women who helped reshape our nation.” The heroes covered in the special range from famous names like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman to lesser-known figures such as Robert Smalls and Mary Richards.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Traces 2

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive Series!

The British crime drama focusing on three female forensic professionals returns for Season 2. Lab assistant Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor) is now training to be a forensic chemist, and on the cusp of seeing her mother’s murder case finally resolved. Daniel (Martin Compston) is to give evidence against his father; will Emma and Daniel’s relationship withstand the pressure, and will justice be served? Meanwhile, professors Sarah Gordon (Laura Fraser) and Kathy Torrance (Jennifer Spence) are investigating a deadly bombing campaign.

Race: Bubba Wallace

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode docuseries follows the personal and professional tracks of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black NASCAR driver. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as well as the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

FBI: “Pride and Prejudice”

CBS, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “Pride and Prejudice,” a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, and the team connects with the imam of OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists.

Superman & Lois: “Girl… You’ll Be a Woman, Soon”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wolé Parks), and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that retired Gen. Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois.

The Resident: “Hell in a Handbasket”

FOX, 8 p.m.

When things from Billie’s (Jessica Lucas) past begin to come to light, she is the subject of whispers and stares around the hospital in the new episode “Hell in a Handbasket.”

Abraham Lincoln

History, 8 p.m.

Miniseries Finale!

The three-part miniseries concludes with “Saving the Union.” As casualties mount in the raging Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln seeks a general who can end it once and for all. When the end draws near, he begins to think about what comes next for the nation and its former slaves.

American Auto: “Employee Morale”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and the team attempt to boost employee morale after the Payne CFO announces his resignation.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

Midseason Finale!

In the Season 8 midseason finale, “Songs of the Past,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. accompanies Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane on explorations of their heritage. Finding Your Roots will return with its final two Season 8 episodes in April.

Star of the Month: Henry Fonda

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

The final night of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Tuesday night salute to the films of legendary actor Henry Fonda features eight titles from the last two decades of his big-screen career. It begins with the epic (nearly three hours long), Oscar-winning 1962 Western How the West Was Won, a star-studded dramatization of America’s westward expansion told in five chapters by three different directors. Fonda is featured in the film’s fourth section, directed by George Marshall and about the construction of railroads to further open up the West, in which the actor portrays a grizzled buffalo hunter named Jethro Stuart. After that is Fonda’s final film, in a role that finally earned him his first and only Best Actor Oscar win — as cantankerous Norman Thayer in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1981 drama On Golden Pond. The movie marked the first onscreen pairing between Fonda and fellow Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn, who won the Best Actress Oscar as Norman’s wife, Ethel. In another first, Fonda acted onscreen with his equally famous daughter, Jane, for the first time; she had purchased the rights to the play on which the film is based specifically for her father to play Norman, and in her role as Norman’s daughter, Chelsea, she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination. At the 1982 Oscar ceremony, Jane accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of her father, who passed away a little over four months later at age 77. At the previous year’s Oscar ceremony, the Academy had bestowed Henry with an honorary award that described him as “the consummate actor” and recognized him for his “brilliant accomplishments and enduring contribution to the art of motion pictures.” Following On Golden Pond, the Henry Fonda lineup continues late-night and well into tomorrow morning with six Westerns the actor made late in his career: The Cheyenne Social Club (1970), There Was a Crooked Man… (1970), The Rounders (1965), A Big Hand for the Little Lady (1966), Welcome to Hard Times (1967) and Firecreek (1968). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grand Crew: “Wine & Wages”

NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Nicky (Nicole Byer) urges Anthony (Aaron Jennings) to explore other job opportunities; Sherm (Carl Tart) gets Noah (Echo Kellum) into crypto; and Fay (Grasie Mercedes) and Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) deal with a bachelorette party.

Abbott Elementary: “Step Class”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two don’t see eye-to-eye on how to run the program. Later, when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan an “eat-off” to decide who makes the best pizza in Philadelphia, Gregory is forced to reveal a secret.

FBI: International: “One Point One Million Followers”

CBS, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “One Point One Million Followers,” a notorious American tech tycoon becomes involved in a murder in Frankfurt, and the team must chase him down amid the local protesters he’s incited with his conspiracy theories on social media.

The Real Dirty Dancing

FOX, 9 p.m.

Season Finale!

In “The Finale: They Had the Time of Their Lives…,” the two remaining couples return to the lake to practice the famous lift. Then, the winners are revealed following the final performance.

Curse of the Chippendales

Investigation Discovery, beginning at 9 p.m.

Series Finale!

The four-part true-crime docuseries concludes with two back-to-back episodes. In “Money After Money,” the driving force behind Chippendales lies dead, but the show goes on. As key players spiral into addiction, lawsuits in Los Angeles threaten the club where it all started. And, as copycat dance troupes multiply, a serious rival emerges, and a deadly plot resurfaces. Then, in the series finale, “Showtime,” the Chippendales fight to stay No. 1, but a poisonous plan is in motion. As undercover agents close in and cold cases reignite, it seems the masterminds will stop at nothing to cover up their crimes.

This Is Us: “Out Little Island Girl: Part Two”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson, who also cowrote this episode with Eboni Freeman) prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job.

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special

PBS, 9 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 9 p.m.)

Explore and celebrate the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, and discover the injustices in America that made her work essential. Public speeches, personal interviews and powerful songs of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper turned human rights activist paint a moving portrait of one of the civil rights movement’s greatest leaders.

black-ish: “My Work-Friend’s Wedding”

ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Charlie announces that he is marrying Vivica A. Fox and asks Dre to be his best man. Meanwhile, Diane’s ongoing feud with the groom costs her an invite to the wedding, but she attempts to sneak in anyway.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Overlooked”

CBS, 10 p.m.

The team searches for a businessman wanted for murder and an embezzlement scheme in the new episode “Overlooked.”

New Amsterdam: “Two Doors”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Max (Ryan Eggold) formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery; Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) asks Dr. Castries (Genevieve Angelson) for help with a patient with terminal cancer; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) helps a father and son deal with vastly different views on a shared trauma.

Doubling Down With the Derricos

TLC, 10 p.m.

Season Premiere!

Navigating life with 14 kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples, is never easy. But, with the kids getting older, parents Deon and Karen are facing a whole new set of challenges, including their 15-year-old’s quest for independence and a driver’s license, 11-year-old and 10-year-old twins developing their first crushes, 4-year-old triplets starting preschool, plus potty training, a trip to Disney, new health issues and more.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda

discovery+

Season Finale!

In “Death Roll,” the Season 2 finale, after a young mother of four is killed by gunfire in broad daylight after only stepping away from her workplace in Carson, California, veteran Detective Louie Aguilera works hard to find the assailant. But the investigation leads him across international borders.

Free Guy

Disney+

Streaming Premiere!

Last summer’s hit action comedy starring and coproduced by Ryan Reynolds makes its streaming debut, available for all Disney+ subscribers. Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story — one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, Guy is determined to be the person who saves his world his way, before it is too late. Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi also star.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Disney+

New Series!

Most of the original core voice cast returns in this revival of the animated series that originally ran from 2001-05 on Disney Channel. Louder and Prouder continues the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud (voice of Kyla Pratt) and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), wilder dreams for dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will drop on Wednesdays.

Three Months

Paramount+

Original Film!

This coming-of-age, darkly comedic film from MTV Entertainment Studios stars Troye Sivan as Caleb, a punk gay teenager in Miami who loves his camera, his weed and his grandma. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he discovers he may have HIV. While he waits three months to find out his results, Caleb finds love in the most unlikely of places when he starts a new relationship with someone from his support group. Ellen Burstyn, Lou Gossett Jr., Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Javier Munoz and Amy Landecker also star.

The Goldbergs: “The Steve Weekend”

ABC, 8 p.m.

When Erica and Geoff plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, Barry finds himself face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends — causing him to spiral in his attempt to stand out during the festivities. Meanwhile, Adam decides to intervene when Lou takes over planning the wedding video, ultimately bringing the families together.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season Finale!

Find out which of the famous houseguests is the Season 3 winner of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Too Legit to Quit”

The CW, 8 p.m.

With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends, but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems.

Chicago Med: “Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Dylan (Guy Lockard) and Archer (Steven Weber) diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection; Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) receives shocking news; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis; and, in an effort to help a patient, Crockett (Dominic Rains) takes a risk.

Nature: “American Horses”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

Follow the history of iconic, uniquely American horse breeds like the mustang, Appaloosa, Morgan and quarter horse in this episode that shows how these animals helped shape our nation, and introduces the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.

A Bee’s Diary

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

Within each large community of honey bees is a diverse group of personalities working toward one shared goal: the survival of their colony. Discover their world as it’s never been seen before, detailing how they respond and adapt to the world around them, from new weather patterns to old, familiar enemies. From birth to death, we follow these remarkable creatures, capturing the beauty of their world and the drama that comes with being a bee.

Directed by Alan Parker

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

A few nights ago, Turner Classic Movies celebrated the work of British director John Schlesinger, and tonight, another influential and acclaimed filmmaker from across the pond gets his due when the network airs four movies helmed by London-born Alan Parker. First up is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama Mississippi Burning (1988), which earned Parker the second of his two Oscar nominations for Best Director. Best Actor nominee Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe and Best Supporting Actress nominee Frances McDormand headline this searing historical crime thriller based on the Ku Klux Klan violence and real-life murders of civil rights workers in the 1960s Jim Crow South. Following this are two perhaps little-known and -seen dramas that Parker made in the early ’80s that are worth checking out: Shoot the Moon (1982), starring Albert Finney, Diane Keaton, Karen Allen and Peter Weller; and Birdy (1984), led by Matthew Modine and Nicolas Cage. Parker showed he could deftly direct dance numbers as well as dramatic action in the final film, airing early tomorrow morning, the 1980 musical Fame, which remains memorable for, among other things, its Oscar-winning title tune performed by costar Irene Cara.

The Wonder Years: “Country Dean”

ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The family spends spring break with Lillian’s parents in the countryside, and Dean lies to his cousins about city life in Montgomery to impress them. Meanwhile, Lillian helps to settle a land dispute between her parents and their neighbors to impress her difficult-to-please mother.

Worst Cooks in America: “Let’s Make a Meal!”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Season Finale!

The two final contestants cook a restaurant-quality meal for a panel of judges, with one winning a cash prize and bragging rights.

Next Level Chef: “Show Stopping Semi-Finals”

FOX, 9 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a dish with flavor, beauty and presentation in the new episode “Show Stopping Semi-Finals.”

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

HBO, 9 p.m.

Inspired by David Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom and executive produced by scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., this documentary brings to life the words of Frederick Douglass, our country’s most famous anti-slavery activist. Acclaimed actors Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker and Jeffrey Wright draw from five of Douglass’ legendary speeches to represent a different moment in the tumultuous history of 19th century America as well as a different stage of Douglass’ long and celebrated life. Blight, Gates Jr. and other experts provide context for the speeches and, along with André Holland’s readings from Douglass’ autobiographies, remind us that his words about racial injustice still resonate deeply today.

Home Inspector Joe: “Stone Home Stuck in Time”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

A man has spent years looking for a home where his scattered family can finally live under one roof. He has his heart set on a mountainside property, but its dated interior and hazardous exterior have Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts worried about breaking the bank.

Chicago Fire: “Fire Cop”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Seager (Andy Allo) team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman; Pelham (Brett Dalton) moves into 51’s rumored cursed office; and Kylie (Katelynn Shennett) assists Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) with Girls on Fire.

NOVA: “Augmented”

PBS, 9 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 9 p.m.)

“Augmented” follows MIT biophysicist Hugh Herr, who envisions a world where amputees have access to brain-controlled robotic limbs so advanced that they actually improve on the body. At age 17, Herr’s own legs were amputated. Frustrated by the simplistic prosthetic legs he was given, Herr remedied their design with great success. After training as an engineer, Herr devoted himself to creating advanced limbs that use electronics to mimic the body’s own systems of muscular and nervous control. This episode is followed by the short film Predicting My MS, in which filmmaker Jason DaSilva looks at the challenges he’s faced since being diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 2005.

A Million Little Things: “Any Way the Wind Blows”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine reunites with someone from her past.

Good Sam: “Truce”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Secrets revealed at a major fundraising gala for the hospital threaten to end a tenuous truce between Sam (Sophia Bush) and her father (Jason Isaacs) in the new episode “Truce.”

Snowfall

FX, 10 p.m.

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the drama is set in the summer of 1986, as drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams. But the streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been more dangerous as the Saint family contends with the police, warring gangs, the CIA and threats from within. Two episodes premiere tonight.

Chicago P.D.: “Still Water”

NBC, 10 p.m.

While out for a jog, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers. After learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Destination Fear: Trail to Terror

discovery+

In his first ever documentary, and the genesis for the discovery+/Travel Channel series Destination Fear, Dakota Laden takes his sister Chelsea Laden, and best friends Tanner Wiseman and Coalin Smith, on a journey to test their limits of fear. Dakota does not tell anyone where they are going, just that they will be sleeping alone for five consecutive nights in five of the most haunted locations in America.

Love, Tom

Paramount+

Award-winning country singer-songwriter Tom Douglas is the subject of this one-man personal performance film based on his much-lauded 12-minute acceptance speech delivered at the 2014 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Douglas offered a message of hope to a desperate world. Part scripted, part confessional, the film spans Douglas’ 30-year career as he shares personal anecdotes as the backstory for his most famous songs.

Take Note

Peacock

New Series!

In this half-hour musical comedy series, 14-year-old Calvin Richards (Braelyn Rankins) has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. Which is a good thing, because Calvin has been chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show called Take Note, and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.

Hellbender

Shudder

Original Film!

In this occult coming-of-age horror from the Adams filmmaking family (comprised of mother Toby Poser, father John Adams and daughters Zelda and Lulu Adams), 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (played by Poser, who also cowrote and codirected with Zelda and John Adams) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her.

Total Control

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 conclusion of his Australian political drama, Alex (Deborah Mailman) is on the cusp of rewriting history when the forces of violence and reaction make one last bloody attempt to stop her.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets. Then, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Portland to run the floor with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Station 19

ABC, 8 p.m.

New Episodes!

The firefighter and paramedic series returns for its winter premiere.

Young Sheldon: “A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Guest Star Alert!

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) butts heads with a new scientist in the lab, Dr. Lee (guest star Ming-Na Wen), in the new episode “A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles.”

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Meet the Joes’ Families …”

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “Meet the Joes’ Families …,” the women will have the chance to meet Kurt and Steven’s loved ones and uncover some more clues about the men.

Flip or Flop: “Century Flip”

HGTV, 8 p.m.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack take on a 100-year-old house in a historic neighborhood of Santa Ana, California, where they’re faced with the challenges of preserving the home’s original charm while modernizing it to today’s standards.

Law & Order

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season Premiere!

Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order, whose first 20 seasons ran from 1990-2010, returns for Season 21, with the drama continuing its classic bifurcated format that follows the stories of both police and prosecutors in a given case. Sam Waterston reprises his Emmy-nominated role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and Anthony Anderson is back as Detective Kevin Bernard. Camryn Manheim takes on the regular role of Lt. Kate Dixon; Jeffrey Donovan plays an NYPD detective; and Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi play assistant district attorneys.

TCM Guest Programmer: Denis Villeneuve

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is one of the more creative and visionary directors working today, as evidenced in films such as Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049 and last year’s reenvisioning of Dune. So it’s not too surprising to see the two movie titles that have been among his influences and that he has chosen to discuss during their airings tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic that ranks as perhaps the greatest science-fiction film ever made. With its incredible use of color and widescreen to tell an epic sci-fi tale of the kind that seems to be in Villeneuve’s storytelling sweet spot, you can certainly see how Kubrick’s film has influenced the director. Following that is another famously widescreen epic: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962). Perhaps Lean’s sprawling presentation of the deserts of Earth’s Middle East played a part in how Villeneuve would similarly immerse viewers in Dune’s harsh and sandy alien world of Arrakis. — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach”

CBS, 8:30 p.m.

In the new episode “Kiss/Maach,” Riley (Parker Young) finally realizes how hard it was on Vanessa (Kelli Goss) to be home while he was deployed in Afghanistan.

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9 p.m.

New Episodes!

The hit medical series is back with new episodes tonight.

Ghosts: “Ghostwriter”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Sam (Rose McIver) butt heads over their reservation website’s creative direction in the new episode “Ghostwriter.”

Legacies: “The Story of My Life”

The CW, 9 p.m.

New Episodes!

Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Señor Don Gato”

FOX, 9 p.m.

Kat (Mayim Bialik) joins Carter (Julian Gant) to wait in line to score exclusive sneakers for his son in the new episode “Call Me Señor Don Gato.”

Married to Real Estate: “Adjusting in South Fulton”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

An active family of five needs to buy a home close to their chiropractic business in South Fulton, Georgia. With a laundry list of must-haves and a very tight budget, they’ll need all the help they can get from real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, to make their goal happen.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “If I Knew Then What I Know Now”

NBC, 9:05 p.m.

A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help. Meanwhile, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) weigh the risks of taking their relationship public.

B Positive: “Osteoporosis, a Thaaang and a Slinky”

CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) gets caught in the middle when Norma’s (Linda Lavin) rude sister, Irene (guest star Rondi Reed), arrives at Valley Hills in the new episode “Osteoporosis, a Thaaang and a Slinky.”

Pivoting: “Doompa-Dee Doo”

FOX, 9:30 p.m.

In the new episode “Doompa-Dee Doo,” Amy (Eliza Coupe) finds herself in a bind after one of Luke’s (Marcello Reyes) teachers asks her to share prescription pills.

Big Sky

ABC, 10 p.m.

New Episodes!

Tonight brings new twists in the second season winter premiere.

Bull: “Caliban”

CBS, 10 p.m.

In the new episode “Caliban,” the TAC team gets a rare glimpse into Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) personal life when his estranged brother, Jacob (guest star Patrick Mulvey), unexpectedly arrives in New York.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “As Hubris Is to Oedipus”

NBC, 10 p.m.

The task force must race to save lives when Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) and McClane’s (Robin Lord Taylor) digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats.

Friday, Feb. 25

Van Go

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Brett Lewis returns for Season 2 of this series in which he renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, finding innovative solutions to the challenges of custom-outfitting each vehicle to its drivers’ lifestyles.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Netflix

Original Film!

Tyler Perry’s most beloved character — tough-talking, gun-toting grandmother Mabel “Madea” Simmons — is back for this latest film in the comedy franchise. Perry reprises his role as Madea, and he also produced, wrote and directed the movie, adapting the 2019 stage play Madea’s Farewell. The story centers around the college graduation of Madea’s great-grandson, though the celebratory moment comes to a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. Perry also portrays Joe and Brian Simmons, and additional cast members include familiar faces from the Madea franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown) and Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam). Additionally, there is a guest appearance from Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, whose character, Agnes Brown, matches even Madea’s comedic prowess.

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode spinoff of action-drama Vikings begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Reno 911! Defunded

The Roku Channel

New Series!

The original cast of the comedy Reno 911! returns for a new series featuring 11 half-hour episodes in which Reno’s finest must tackle a new challenge: Their police department has been defunded. Jamie Lee Curtis, “Weird Al” Yankovic and George Lopez are among the guest stars throughout the season.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks. The second game has Paul George and the Clippers “on the road” to face LeBron James and the Lakers at their shared Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Undercover Boss: “Round Table Pizza”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Paul Damico, the now former president and CEO of Round Table Pizza, goes undercover to explore ways to expand the franchise and attract a younger clientele in the new episode “Round Table Pizza.”

Framed by My Sister

LMN, 8 p.m.

Original Film!

Twins Reina and Alex (Scout Taylor-Compton) find their lives upended by their mysterious triplet Trinity (also Taylor-Compton), who was separated from them at birth and who has devised a plan to frame one for murder and assume the identity of the other. Also stars TK Richardson and Tracy Nelson.

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8 p.m.

New Series!

Comedian Chuck Nice hosts this all-new traveling iteration of the series that features an epic battle of the brains. In each of the 20 episodes, Nice brings the studio and games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown. From families and coworkers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers. Each game is also designed for at-home play-along. Four half-hour episodes premiere each Friday beginning tonight.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8 p.m.

New Time Slot!

After shifting to Thursday nights for a while, this James Spader-led spy thriller returns from its Winter Olympics hiatus by moving back into its original Friday evening time slot for the final new episodes of its ninth season, beginning tonight with “Arcane Wireless.” The task force’s investigation into Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, leads to unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Red (Spader) races against the clock to get a colleague out of trouble.

Starring Gene Hackman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When looking at the extensive body of work compiled by actor Eugene Allen Hackman, better known to moviegoers as Gene Hackman, it’s really hard to find a performance of his that is not enjoyable. Even in film projects that have been of lesser quality as a whole, Hackman always gives it his all, making even something like Superman IV: The Quest for Peace worth watching, if just for him alone. Fortunately, tonight’s salute to Hackman on Turner Classic Movies features the actor in three films from the 1970s and ’80s that are good in their entireties, and especially when Hackman is onscreen. The movies in this lineup range, as Hackman’s career has, across a variety of genres, beginning with one of the most beloved and inspirational sports dramas of all time: 1986’s Hoosiers. Hackman stars as a new coach who leads a small-town Indiana high school basketball team on an unlikely run toward the state championship in the early 1950s. Barbara Hershey and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Dennis Hopper costar. Next, Hackman teams with Al Pacino in the cult-favorite 1973 road movie Scarecrow, in which the acting legends portray two men who travel from California to start a business in Pittsburgh. Tonight’s final film is Arthur Penn’s outstanding neo-noir thriller Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “Run, Baby, Run”

CBS, 9 p.m.

A bail bondsman hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond in the new episode “Run, Baby, Run.”

Blue Bloods: “Allegiance”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Guest Star Alert!

In the new episode “Allegiance,” a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (guest star Tony Danza) home leads Frank (Tom Selleck) to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties.

State of the Union

SundanceTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning short-form anthology drama from writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears concludes tonight. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy star.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Giant

TCM, 1:45 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar winner George Stevens helmed this sweeping, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 saga of family conflict and social consciousness adapted from Edna Ferber’s bestseller. Simultaneously grand and epic (with a runtime of about three hours and 15 minutes) while also feeling intimate, this tale of fame and materialism among three generations of Texans is based around the discovery of oil at Spindletop and the establishment of the King Ranch of South Texas. It is led by Rock Hudson as rancher Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife, Leslie, and James Dean, in his final film role, as nouveau oil baron Jett Rink. Isolating his star cast in the wilds of West Texas, Stevens brought together a volatile mix of egos, insecurities and talent. Yet the director coaxed performances out of them that made cinematic history, and earned Hudson and Dean Best Actor Oscar nominations. Dean’s nomination marked the actor’s second consecutive posthumous Best Actor nod following his 1955 death at age 24 in a car accident. Dean died while Giant was late into production, so actor Nick Adams was called upon to overdub some of his lines. The film’s sizable cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Mercedes McCambridge, Jane Withers, Robert Nichols, Chill Wills, Carroll Baker, Earl Holliman, Rod Taylor, Sal Mineo and Dennis Hopper, making his third feature film appearance.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 2 p.m. Live

Catch some of the nation’s elite college hoops teams in action today with Kentucky at Arkansas (CBS), UCLA at Oregon State (CBS), Seton Hall at Xavier (FOX), Duke at Syracuse (ESPN) and Kansas at Baylor (ESPN).

NHL Hockey

ABC & TNT, beginning at 3 p.m. Live

Saturday’s NHL action features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC, followed by the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on TNT with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Predators in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Freedom on the Range

INSP, 7 p.m.

This hourlong docudrama produced by Al Roker Entertainment highlights five legendary Black cowboys who helped tame the Old West: Nat Love, Bose Ikard, Bass Reeves, Bill Pickett and George McJunkin. These men made their way to the Western frontier and discovered a new sense of freedom that allowed them to rise above the legacy of slavery and transcend the color barriers of their time.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7 p.m.

U.S. Premiere Season!

Ovation is the exclusive linear U.S. home for Season 15 of this popular, Canadian-produced mystery series set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto. The 15th season will be Murdoch‘s longest to date, with 24 episodes, including two directed by star Yannick Bisson, and one written by Maureen Jennings, on whose novels the series is based. Tonight’s season premiere follows Detective Murdoch (Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang.

Attenborough’s Global Adventure

BBC America, 8 p.m.

Season Finale!

“The Rise of Nature,” the Season 1 finale of this natural history series, follows host Sir David Attenborough from the ancient tropics of China to the depths of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8 p.m. Live

The long-running annual celebration of Black excellence returns with a live, two-hour awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements and performances across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Netflix leads this year’s television and streaming nominees with 52 nominations. Notable TV and streaming programs that received nominations include All American, black-ish, Harlem, Insecure, Pose and Queen Sugar. Anthony Anderson, who is also nominated as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for black-ish, hosts. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories; these will stream on naacpimageawards.net between Feb. 21-23, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner on Feb. 25.

Welcome to Mama’s

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Original Film!

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud. Stars Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Tickled Pink”

HGTV, 8 p.m.

The Holmes family is shocked by a series of issues the previous contractor left in their longtime friend’s home, and Mike deals with some bad structural decisions. Meanwhile, a client gets a colorful transformation after 10 years of basement battles.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Original Film!

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro), who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts. Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

I Love Lucy: The Unknown Story

REELZ Channel, 8 p.m.

I Love Lucy is one of the best and most beloved sitcoms in history, a series that broke ground onscreen and behind the scenes with the perfect recipe of rare talent, timeless comedy, new technology and a live audience. Stars Lucille Ball and costar husband Desi Arnaz changed the rules of television and created an empire in the process. This special follows Ball’s journey from B-movie roles to a beloved TV star who, along with Arnaz, revolutionized what it meant to be a celebrity by using the success of I Love Lucy to form their own studio — Desilu Productions. But it wasn’t all glamorous. With the skyrocketing success of the show, their flourishing studio and a growing family, the pressure on their marriage also increased, eventually putting Lucy and Desi on vastly different paths.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ABC, 8:30 p.m. Live

ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup has an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch as the Brooklyn Nets visit the Bucks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler

Investigation Discovery, beginning at 9 p.m.

New Series!

This three-part true-crime docuseries, which premiered on the discovery+ streaming service in December, makes its linear debut with all three episodes airing tonight. The series explores how, since 1999, 51 mostly Black women have been found strangled across Chicago, their bodies dumped in garbage bins, alleyways and abandoned buildings. To this day, all but one of the cases remains unsolved, leading many to believe there is a serial killer or killers targeting women in Chicago. Through intimate interviews with families, activists, experts, politicians and police, the program takes a deep dive into the murders and the close-knit communities that have been victimized by fear and loss.

Gilligan’s Island: The Unknown Story

REELZ Channel, 9 p.m.

While only airing for three seasons, the 1964-67 sitcom Gilligan’s Island became one of the most surprisingly enduring television shows ever made. This special goes beyond the island and back to the beginning, from the series’ complicated casting and disastrous first pilot episode that nearly sunk the show before it aired, to that catchy and memorable theme song, backstage drama among the cast, and the abrupt cancellation that blindsided fans. The special also reveals the unwavering persistence from creator Sherwood Schwartz to continue and complete the story for fans through a series of TV movies.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New Episodes!

Season 14 of the paranormal series returns with new episodes with “Hell’s Kitchen,” in which a restaurant owner is convinced that evil spirits are out to ruin her business in Bluffton, South Carolina. Exhausted and out of options, she clings to the hope that Steve and Amy can help stop the dead from overrunning the restaurant and her life.

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney/LCD Soundsystem”

NBC, 11:30 p.m. Live

Comedian/former SNL writer John Mulaney returns to the show tonight and becomes the latest member of the famed “Five-Timers Club” among guest hosts, whose ranks also include Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, among others. He is joined by LCD Soundsystem, making their second appearance as musical guest.