Independent Datebook, Feb. 23

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: March 1, The Chelsea at Tinton Falls, 1 Hartford Drive, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; March 8, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 River Road, Red Bank, 1-7 p.m.; March 22, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; March 24, Most Holy Redeemer, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, 1-7 p.m.; March 28, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; and March 31, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit

www.nybloodcenter.org

• Temple Shalom of Aberdeen, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen Township, will be collecting diapers, baby formula and baby wipes for donation to the Central Jersey Diaper Bank on Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. in the yemple’s parking lot. The Central Jersey Diaper Bank provides free baby formula and diapers, plus wipes, clothing and other items to low-income families in the community. Details: Email ruthe30@optonline.net

• The Monmouth County Park System’s National Seed Swap Day will be held on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new. Details are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670.

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: March 26, Hazlet Department of Public Works, 39 Leocadia Ct.; May 21, Eatontown municipal lot off Throckmorton Avenue; July 9, Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1; Aug. 20, Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square; Sept. 10, Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.; and Nov. 12, Middletown North High School, 63 Tindall Drive, Middletown. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

