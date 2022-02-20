Tri-Town News Datebook, Feb. 23

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: March 1, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 2, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; March 3, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 8, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 9, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; March 10, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 16, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; March 17, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 23, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; March 24, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; March 30, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and March 31, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit

www.nybloodcenter.org

• Crisis hotline volunteers are needed for CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties. Training begins March 9 once a week every Wednesday for 12 weeks from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Toms River. CONTACT is a 24-hour crisis intervention hotline that also provides information and referral to community resources. Training is free. Call 732-240-6104 for additional information and registration.

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled a paper shredding event so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. A shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 in Howell at the Memorial/Adelphia School, 485 Adelphia Road (Route 524). County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Details: See the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Westlake Woman’s Club is offering five $500 scholarships for female residents of Jackson. The scholarships are offered to qualified individuals who have been accepted into a post-high school educational or training program and who meet any one of the following criteria: currently completing high school; currently working and planning to enroll in a program to enhance skills, make a career change or desiring further education; not currently working, but desiring job training skills or retraining; registered in either public school or vocational school in a continuing education program. Applications are available online at https://westlakeclubs.com/womens-club/womens-club-scholarship/. Applications are also available through the Jackson Library, guidance offices of Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial high schools, Ocean County Vo-Tech and the financial aid offices at Ocean County College and Georgian Court University. The deadline for submission is May 7.

• The Monmouth County Park System’s National Seed Swap Day will be held on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new. Details are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• Jackson Township artists Sue Kolb and Robert Jenkin have returned to the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch to stage an exhibit that will remain on display through March. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Details: 732-928-4400 or visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• An online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

