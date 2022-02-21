Car keys involved in thefts of vehicles in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – Officers of the East Brunswick Police Department investigated three separate burglaries on Feb. 19 that resulted in the theft of two vehicles.

The vehicle keys were used to facilitate each of these thefts, according to information provided by police.

Police Chief Frank LoSacco urges the community to take precautions to prevent break-ins and avoid being easy targets for thieves.

“As a community, we need to get better at preventing these crimes and work together to eliminate opportunities for criminals,” LoSacco said in a prepared statement.

The East Brunswick Police Department reminds vehicle owners to use common sense when parking and exiting their vehicle:

Take your keys and don’t leave them in your vehicle.

Close all windows and lock all doors.

Never leave your vehicle while it is running.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Anything stored inside your vehicle should be out of sight or in the trunk.

Never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash, or your wallet or purse inside your vehicle overnight.

Park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, if possible. Park in visible areas where your vehicle is not hidden by foliage or larger vehicles. Install lights with motion sensors near where you park your vehicle.

Get in the routine of double-checking that your vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m. This is known as the 9 p.m. Routine.

If your vehicle has been stolen or broken into, follow these steps:

Call the police to report a theft or break-in. A copy of the police report and/or a case number will be needed to provide to your insurance company.

You may be asked to provide the license plate number, make, model, and color of the car, VIN number, and any identifying characteristics.

Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of when you discovered your vehicle was stolen or broken into.

If you find your vehicle before authorities, contact the police immediately and then your insurance company.

If you see a suspicious person or activity in your community, call the police via our non-emergency number at 732-390-6900, or call 911 if the situation requires an emergency response.

For additional tips on burglary prevention, visit www.eastbrunswick.org/296/Burglary-Tips

View the EBPD Auto Burglary Prevention Guide at www.eastbrunswick.org/DocumentCenter/View/1182/Street-Smart-Auto-Burglary-Prevention-Guide-PDF