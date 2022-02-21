Colts Neck man allegedly driving drunk charged in death of pedestrian in Old Bridge

A Colts Neck man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in Old Bridge last month that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

An investigation conducted by Officer Steven Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that, on Jan. 28 at approximately 1:25 a.m., John DeTulio, 36, was allegedly operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed and under the influence of alcohol on Route 9 near Ferry Road where he struck and killed pedestrian Harvey Berse, 69, of Old Bridge.

DeTulio was charged on Feb. 18 with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.

Anyone with information should call Connolly at 732-721-5600, ext. 3821 or Berman at 732-745-4328.