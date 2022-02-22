Tri-Town News news briefs, Feb. 23

Municipal officials in Howell are planning to make improvements to fields in the community where Little League baseball is played.

Howell has three Little League organizations: Howell North Little League; Howell Central Little League; and Howell South Little League.

During a recent Township Council meeting, Councilman John Bonevich reported that in recent weeks, he has been joined by Township Manager Brian Geoghegan and Zoning Officer Matt Howard for discussions with representatives of several of the Little League organizations.

The leagues “are having problems as far as fundraising. … there is some heavy lifting we as a council can help them with … (such as) getting infield mix, clay for the pitching mounds and topsoil for the fields,” Bonevich said.

He said other assistance could possibly be provided as capital improvements.

“The good news is we are going to get infield mix, clay, fencing, maybe some storage (space), benching and tables for all the Little League organizations to help them out because they are really having a tough time fundraising,” Bonevich said.

Howell Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond has announced that information and photos for a Wall of Heroes is now being collected.

Richmond recently proposed the placement of a television on the first floor of the municipal building. She said the TV will display photos of military members from Howell, who work in Howell, who live in Howell and/or who have family members who served in the armed forces.

During the Feb. 15 meeting of the Township Council, Richmond said an application is available on the township’s website.

“Just to be clear … the (display) is for all veterans, any veterans who have any ties to Howell at any time; not necessarily active (service members),” Richmond said.

Howell Township Council members have unanimously adopted an ordinance that sets the salary range schedule for certain officers and employees of Howell, TWU Local 220.

The ordinance lists more than 70 position titles, each designated one of the 16 different salary grades, with each position having seven steps to the salary.

All salary or compensation provided for by the ordinance will be effective from Jan, 1, 2022, unless otherwise stipulated by the council or a specific union contract, according to the ordinance.

Time worked in excess of the minimum hours indicated as the work week will be paid at time-and-one-half the employee’s hourly rate except where double time is specified in the union contract.

When time worked per week is less than the minimum number of hours indicated for the position, compensation will be at the hourly rate for the employee multiplied by the hours worked per week, according to the ordinance.