News Transcript News Briefs, Feb. 23

In order to increase its product lines to further meet customer needs, Pantano Nursery and Landscape Supply, 143 Route 522 (Freehold-Englishtown Road), Manalapan, has announced it is expanding the use of its property at 129 Route 522 for hardscape and bulk supplies.

The expansion plans began in September 2021 and will be completed by spring, according to a press release.

Pantano Nursery and Landscape is the largest Techo-Bloc dealer in the United States. Techo-Bloc is the premier provider of precious stones and landscaping pavers in North America, according to the press release.

The founders of Pantano Nursery and Landscape are Rick Pantano and his wife Vicki. The company dates back to 1990 with the founding of U.S. Grounds lawn and landscape. That company was started with one lawnmower, according to the press release.

In 2001, the Pantanos opened Pantano Nursery and Landscape Supply. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit https://www.pantanonursery.com

The Colts Neck Lions Club announced at its January meeting that it would be making donations to two worthy organizations.

The club donated $3,000 to Kateri Day Camp, Marlboro, in support of the camp’s current playground project (this will fund a fence to be provided around the playground). And $15,000 will be provided to the Monmouth County chapter of AUSA to fully fund a service dog for a deserving Monmouth County Army veteran.

The donations to the two organizations were made possible through donations that were received at the club’s annual pancake breakfast in October, according to a press release.

The Colts Neck Lions are looking forward to hosting their annual Kentucky Derby Beer, Bourbon and Wine Tasting event on May 2 from 4-7 p.m.

Included in the ticket price is food, and music from Smoke-N-Mirrors. There will be a hat contest and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 after April 4. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Finally, the Colts Neck Lions Club recently completed screening of 248 Colts Neck Primary School pupils, resulting in follow-up medical referrals for 50 students.

Club members anticipate additional screening activities in the Howell and Tinton Falls school districts in the upcoming months, according to the press release.