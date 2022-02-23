22 Pushups on 2/22/22 bring attention to veteran suicide

Veteran-student Jakai Evans of Edison, left to right; Joel Adams, Military and Veterans Services coordinator at Middlesex College; and Melvin Rodas of Piscataway did 22 pushups at 2:22 p.m. 2/22/22 to bring attention to the high rate of veteran suicides.PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS PETERSON

On average, 22 military veterans take their own lives each day. To bring awareness to this statistic, members of the Middlesex College Veterans Services Center did 22 pushups at exactly 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 22: 2/22/22.

“This is an incredibly sad statistic,” said Joel Adams, Military and Veterans Services coordinator at the college. “If you, or someone you know, is a veteran who is despondent, please know there are a multitude of places that can help – dozens in Middlesex County alone. Please reach out to us, or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.”