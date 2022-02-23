Adams Lane Bridge reconstruction project to begin in June

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the full reconstruction and “superstructure” replacement of the Adams Lane Bridge over AMTRAK, with construction to begin no earlier than June 25.

“The project was originally expected to begin in April but has been delayed. The bridge is one of many ‘orphan’ bridges that have had perpetual deferred maintenance because no one took ownership of the structure. The state has agreed to replace the bridge and then ultimately deed it to Middlesex County. Adams Lane is a county road,” said Michael Hritz, director of Community Development for North Brunswick.

Hritz said he has not seen a cost estimate.

This major transportation infrastructure project is projected to require the closure of all eastbound traffic between Route 1 and Route 130 for an estimated period of 19 months, according to information provided by the township.

The official DOT detour is to use the Route 1/130 overpass. Westbound traffic between Route 130 and Route 1 will remain open.

DOT will host a Public Information Center on this project in May, and regular updates will be provided on the township website at http://northbrunswicknj.gov.