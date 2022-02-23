Examiner On Campus, Feb. 23

Will Levorse of Cream Ridge has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Mass.

Deanna Gilman of Cream Ridge was named to the dean’s list at the State University of New York, Cortland, N.Y., for the Fall 2021 semester. Deanna is studying archaeology.

More than 500 students from Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, Pa., recently completed academic internships. Annika Trolle from Allentown completed an internship with New Story, Berwick, Pa. Bloomsburg has established relationships with more than 2,000 companies across the United States. Internships are part of The Professional U experience at Bloomsburg which connects students with alumni, employers and opportunities that integrate academics with experiential learning.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., announced that the following students were named to the president’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: McKinley DeAngelo of Allentown, who is majoring in nursing; Olivia O’Donnell of Allentown, who is majoring in political science; Bridget Gooley of Allentown, who is majoring in theater; and Hunter Loock of Cream Ridge, who is majoring in hospitality management.