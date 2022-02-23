Marlboro High School team wins Monmouth County Consumer Bowl

×

A team of students representing Marlboro High School has won the 2022 Monmouth County Consumer Bowl, a game show style competition which tests students’ knowledge of consumer related information.

The Consumer Bowl was held in a virtual manner on Feb. 16, according to a press release from the county.

Students from Freehold Township High School, Howell High School, Manalapan High School, Marlboro High School and Raritan High School in Hazlet competed in the Consumer Bowl with questions in multiple choice and open-ended formats to test their knowledge of consumer issues such as new and used car sales, health clubs, internet fraud, telemarketing and more, according to the press release.

“The annual Consumer Bowl is a beneficial way for our high school students to learn how to use their money wisely and learn to protect themselves from scammers,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, who is the liaison to the Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs.

“The competition is a friendly contest between county high school students which highlights the priorities of the county’s Consumer Affairs Office, which are to enforce consumer laws and to protect consumers from fraud,” Burry said.

In the final round of the Consumer Bowl, the students representing Marlboro and Freehold Township participated in a face-off and in the end the Marlboro team was victorious and will move on to the central regional competition to be held in a virtual manner on April 28, according to the press release.

The winner of the central regional competition will advance to compete in the 2022 New Jersey State Consumer Bowl which will be held in Trenton in May.

The team members from Marlboro High School are Jason Nemirov (captain), Harris Pavlovsky, Emma Corbin, Benjamin Katz and Taylor Chodos (alternate). Their teachers and advisers are Nicole Bendik and Patrick Scinto.

The New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl is a program of the state Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs. The event was established in 1997 to help students learn about consumer issues that will benefit them throughout their lives, according to the press release.

The Division of Consumer Affairs is a law enforcement agency, created and funded by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners. The division helps protect residents against consumer fraud and dishonest business practices by enforcing the State Consumer Fraud Act and many other regulations, according to the press release.