Princeton police blotter

A Brickhouse Road resident told police that someone had tricked him into writing a personal check for $10,000, which was then cashed. The incident of identity theft and theft by deception was reported Feb. 18.

A 37-year-old Jackson Township man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for $1,500 from Princeton was turned over to the Princeton Police Department following a motor vehicle stop in Jackson Township Feb. 15. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 29-year-old Princeton man was charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting a victim on Witherspoon Street during an argument Feb. 15.

A 43-year-old Wrightstown woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $550 from Hamilton Township Feb. 15. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.