South River police investigate several vehicle theft cases in recent months

SOUTH RIVER – Since November 2021, the South River Police Department has investigated seven vehicle theft cases in the borough.

In each incident, the vehicle was left unlocked and running with the vehicle’s key fob nearby, according to information provided by the South River Police Department on Feb. 23.

Recently, two vehicles were reported stolen within a day apart from each other.

The South River Police Department is reminding our community to take common sense precautions when parking and leaving their vehicles:

• Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

• Never leave keys or valuables in your vehicle.

• Never leave your vehicle unattended while it’s running.

• Park in well-lit areas.

Residents are requested to report any suspicious activity and/or persons to us by calling 732-238-1000 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1 (emergency).