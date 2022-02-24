Bordentown Historical Society receives funding to document Farnsworth Avenue bridge, display rocks from Bordentown Cut

Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell, right, speaks with a re-enactor during the dedication of a monument in Mount Holly commemorating the Battle of Iron Works Hill. The Burlington County Commissioners approved a $3,543 grant to Mount Holly Township on Feb. 23 to support its Revolutionary War Project.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY

Twenty-six Burlington County arts and history organizations will receive close to $200,000 in local arts and historic preservation grants this year to help support their operations and special events.

Included among the recipients is the Bordentown Historical Society, which will receive $4,000 to assist with documentation for an application to the National Parks Service for recognition of the historic Farnsworth Avenue Stone Arch Bridge/Tunnel and Bordentown Cut, and for the development of a display of the rock types used by the Camden and Amboy Railroad for the Bordentown Cut and other rail infrastructure.

The Burlington County Commissioners approved the individual grants earlier this month, saying they reflect a substantial increase in funding for local arts and history groups.

“Burlington County is home to incredible history and a diverse arts scene, and they both play an enormous role county’s stellar quality of life,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell said in a prepared statement. “These grants will assist local towns, historical societies, museums and other nonprofits preserve and enhance many of our county’s most important historic sites, as well as help educate people about their importance. Similarly, these grants will allow numerous local arts groups to continue operating, performing and developing new and exciting programs that bring culture and visitors to our communities.”

A total of $47,574 in local history grants were awarded to 11 organizations, up from the $31,716 awarded in 2021.

Another $152,350 in arts grants were awarded to 15 organizations, up from the $42,000 awarded in arts grants distributed in 2021.

The larger grants are the result of state funding increases and the board’s decision last year to raise the caps on the arts grants and to eliminate the matching funds requirement for both programs, according to the statement.

The grants were awarded by the county as part of the New Jersey Historical Commission’s County History Partnership Program and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Local Arts Program.

All 26 awards will support a variety of activities and programs, including general operations, marketing, special exhibits, classes, performances and the development of museum exhibits.

The first-time history recipients are the Bordentown Historical Society, Mount Holly Township, the Riverfront Historical Society, Springfield Township and Evesham Township.

The first-time recipients of an arts grant are the Haaf Family Arts Foundation and the South Jersey Artist Collective.

“We know many of these arts and history organizations were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re thrilled to be able to distribute larger awards this year to help them recover and launch new programs or projects,” O’Connell said in the statement. “We’re also pleased to see several new grant recipients and project proposals so this funding can impact more people.”

For the complete list of grant recipients, visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/