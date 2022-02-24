Community mourns the loss of ‘Mr. Old Bridge’

OLD BRIDGE – Considered a friend, sports enthusiast and “Mr. Old Bridge,” the longtime voice of Old Bridge sports has passed away.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, but was a lifelong resident of Old Bridge, graduating from Madison Central High School in 1978, according to obituary information released by Jersey Memorial Group, on behalf of Old Bridge Funeral Home.

Ronald Mazzola, 61, passed away suddenly at his home on Feb. 21.

Mazzola was active in numerous Old Bridge Township and surrounding towns’ organizations. He was most active in Central Jersey Sports. He was the voice of Old Bridge football for many years, calling games. He also served as the public announcer for Rutgers University wrestling, the GMC wrestling tournament, Shore Conference, NJSIAA gymnastics as well as announcing for field hockey, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball and soccer events for high schools throughout Middlesex County, according to the obituary.

He was a member of the National Association of Sports Public Address Announcers and was once voted GMC’s best public address announcer.

His involvement in GMC’s wrestling garnered him multiple “Man of the Year” awards. Mazzola owned and operated Prestige Imaging. Besides his involvement in sports he was active in Spotswood athletics and Polish American Club of Spotswood. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Joseph. Family and friends are invited to remember Mazzola during visitation on March 2 from 2-9 p.m. at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge. Sports attire is welcome to be worn in memory of Mazzola.

A funeral Mass will be offered on March 3 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 83 Throckmorton Road, Old Bridge. At the conclusion of Mass, the procession will pass by Lombardi Field.