Ancient Aliens LIVE comes to NJPAC

NEWARK – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth, a new live experience celebrating the long-running program of Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel. Join this 90-minute interactive conversation featuring Ancient Astronaut Theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, author David Childress, and investigative mythologist William Henry to discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to Antarctica and the long road to Disclosure.

This live performance takes place on Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. Audiences will explore questions as old as the planet itself: have extraterrestrials visited our planet, are they here now, and when will they reveal themselves?

Tickets can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888-466-5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark.