Opinion: Princeton, county officials need to do better to improve pedestrian safety near Johnson Park School

Editor’s note: An 82-year-old man was killed as he crossed Rosedale Road at General Johnson Drive, and six months later that still has some parents whose children walk or ride their bicycles to the Johnson Park School upset. Two of those parents – Stephanie Oster and Leslie Fabello, who both live on Fairway Drive in the Brookstone development – called on the Princeton Council to take steps to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety at the intersection at the council’s Feb. 14 meeting.

A group of residents and parents gathered at 8 a.m. Feb. 25 at Rosedale Crossing to mark six months since the death of Mr. Xu.

As we gathered, I shared some words: