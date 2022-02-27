Region V recap: Addison, Zaleski become two-time champs; SJV sends eight to states

1 / 9 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School 175-pounder Shay Addison is congratulated by assistant coach Jeremy Schulte after winning his second region championship at the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Addison defeated Red Bank Catholic's Sabino Portella by a 5-3 decision in overtime.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 2 / 9 Red Bank Catholic's Sabino Portella and Rumson-Fair Haven's Shay Addison fight for position on the mat during the 175-pound final of the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Addison won the match by a 5-3 decision in overtime. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 3 / 9 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School 190-pounder Hudson Skove scores a takedown on Marlboro's Mike Malucelli during the finals of the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Skove won the match by a 4-2 decision. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 4 / 9 Saint John Vianney High School 132-pounder Nico Diaz slams Red Bank's Phil Stolfa down to the mat during the finals of the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Diaz won the match by a 15-6 major decision.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 5 / 9 Middletown High School 126-pounder Jack Zaleski scores a takedown on Saint John Vianney's Joe Giordano during the finals of the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Zaleski won his second region championship with a 6-0 victory over Giordano. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 6 / 9 Middletown High School South's Robert Generelli controls Raritan's Zach Reilley on the mat during the 138-pound final of the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Generelli won the match in overtime by a 6-4 decision.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 7 / 9 Saint John Vianney High School 106-pounder Patrick O'Keefe keeps Hunterdon Central's Anthony Rossi from escaping during the finals of the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. O'Keefe won the match by a 9-2 decision. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 8 / 9 Manalapan High School 132-pounder Vincent DePierro scores a reversal and then pins Raritan's Braden Kmak to place third at the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 9 / 9 Marlboro High School 285-pounder Christian Steensen pins Sayreville's Connor Walsh to qualify for the state tournament at the NJSIAA Region V Tournament on Feb. 26 in Flemington. Steensen placed third in the tournament. ❮ ❯

Tickets were punched to the upcoming NJSIAA state wrestling tournament in Atlantic City by grapplers who competed in the Region V tournament at Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington.

The Region V finals were held on Feb. 26.

Senior Shay Addison from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School and junior Jack Zaleski from Middletown South High School won their second region titles.

Addison won in dramatic fashion as he rallied in the final seconds of his 175-pound championship bout against Red Bank Catholic High School’s Sabino Portella to defeat the two-time defending region champion in overtime.

Trailing 3-1 with :05 left in the third period, Addison drove Portella to the mat for a takedown to tie the bout 3-3 and force overtime.

Feeding off the cheers from the fans, Addison pushed the pace when overtime began. He secured Portella’s right leg and completed a single-leg takedown to win 5-3.

175: Shay Addison rallies back to force OT & defeats RBC’s Sabino Portella by a 5-3 decision. What a way to end the 2022 Region V Tournament! CC: @central_jersey @RFH_Wrestling @rfh_ad #NJWrestling 🤼 pic.twitter.com/bk6zjvcXKV — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) February 26, 2022

“After I got that last takedown at the end of regulation, I was ready to wrestle again,” Addison said. “The support of everyone really pushed me in the match. I took a shot and got in and I finished.”

Addison became RFH’s third two-time region champion, joining former coach Bryan Heller and Marcus Iwama on that exclusive list.

Becoming a two-time state medalist is the next challenge for Addison, who hopes to join his brother, Nick, in that category. Addison placed fifth in the state tournament two years ago at 160 pounds. He said he is ready to compete in the state tournament.

Rumson-Fair Haven sophomore Hudson Skove won the 190-pound championship at the Region V tournament. Skove defeated Marlboro High School’s Mike Malucelli, 4-2, to become a two-time state tournament qualifier.

RFH’s Ryan Boyer (165) placed third to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Zaleski became Middletown South’s first two-time region champion since Nick Herring (2011-12) by defeating Joe Giordano of Saint John Vianney High School, Holmdel, in the 126-pound region final.

Zaleski (30-5) controlled the action from the start and rolled to a 6-0 decision to win the region crown. He will make his third trip to the state tournament, where he placed fifth as a freshman at 106 pounds and fourth as a sophomore at 120 pounds.

Zaleski will be trying to become the fourth Middletown South wrestler to win a state championship.

“I want the championship this year,” he said. “My goal since I was 8 was to be a state champion. I did it at the youth level. Now it’s time to carry it over and win here.”

Middletown South had three region champions and five state tournament qualifiers. Senior Robert Generelli (138) and junior David Hussey (144) won their first region titles.

Seniors Jack Reiter (175) and Alex Quintao (150) placed third to advance to the state tournament.

Having five wrestlers qualify for the state tournament was “awesome” to see for Coach Anton Atterbury, who led the Eagles to a 15-5 dual meet record and a spot in the finals of the Central Jersey Group IV state sectional team tournament.

“We are really proud of all of these wrestlers and how hard they have worked this year,” the coach said.

Saint John Vianney will send eight wrestlers to the state tournament. Senior Nico Diaz (132), freshman Patrick O’Keefe (106) and freshman Anthony Knox (113) won region titles.

SJV wins back to back Region titles at 106 (Patrick O’Keefe) & 113 (Anthony Knox). Knox won his match by a 14-4 major decision. CC: @central_jersey @SJVHS_Athletics @SJVHS #NJWrestling 🤼 pic.twitter.com/GqG7AOyLij — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) February 26, 2022

Freshman Jake Zaltsman (120) and juniors Joe Giordano (126) and Jasiah Queen (157) placed second for for the Lancers.

Cole Stangle (144) placed third and Kevin McBride (150) placed fourth to round out the group of Lancers who are heading to Atlantic City for the state tournament.

Raritan High School of Hazlet will send four wrestlers to the state tournament. Senior Nicholas Burns (215) improved to 34-2 by defeating Montgomery High School’s Lucas Allen, 10-3, in the Region V championship bout.

215: Nick Burns wins a Region Title for Raritan (@RaritanWrestlin). A take down in the final seconds leads Burns to 10-3 decision. CC: @RaritanWrestlin @central_jersey @RaritanHigh #NJWrestling 🤼 pic.twitter.com/eScWab5nkd — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) February 26, 2022

“It feels phenomenal,” Burns said after winning his first region title and earning his first trip to the state tournament. “I am very excited for the state tournament. I think I can do really well there.”

Raritan sophomore Zach Reilley (138) lost his championship bout in overtime to place second in Region V. Juniors Ryan Mansueto (120) and Braden Kmak (132) placed in the top four to qualify for the state tournament.

Sabino Portella and his brother, Lorenzo Portella, are heading to Atlantic City to represent the Red Bank Catholic wrestling team in the state tournament. Lorenzo Portella (285) won his first region championship.

Marlboro High School and Middletown North High School will each send two wrestlers to the state tournament. Malucelli and senior Christian Steensen (HWT) will represent Marlboro. Sophomore Brad Klinsky (106) and freshman Justin Fearon (120) will represent Middletown North.

Red Bank Regional’s Phil Stolfa (132), Manalapan’s Vincent DePierro (132), Matawan Regional’s Lawrence Liss (113) and Holmdel’s Luke DuPont (190) also qualified for the state tournament based on their finishes at the Region V tournament.