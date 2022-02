Baby Bald Eagle hatches at Duke Farms in Hillsborough

1 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 2 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 3 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 4 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 5 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 6 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 7 / 8 8 / 8 ❮ ❯

× 1 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 2 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 3 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 4 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 5 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 6 / 8 Duke Farms Eagle Cam - YouTube - Google Chrome 7 / 8 8 / 8 ❮ ❯

PHOTOS COURTESY OF DUKE FARMS

A baby Bald Eagle was born on Feb. 24 at Duke Farms in Hillsborough. Another egg is expected to hatch sometime this week. Pictured are stills from Feb. 28 from a camera set up near the nest.