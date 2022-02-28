Hopewell Township police blotter

Someone passed off a reportedly fake $100 bill to buy groceries at the Stop & Shop grocery store on Denow Road Feb. 7.

Several items valued at less than $500 were removed from a car while it was parked near the dog park in Rosedale Park Feb. 8.

A Flemington woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Robbinsville Township after she was stopped by police on Bear Tavern Road for a motor vehicle violation Feb. 9. She was turned over to the Robbinsville Police Department.

An Orchard Avenue resident reported that someone had fraudulently used their personal information to obtain New Jersey unemployment benefits. The case of identity theft was reported Feb. 12.

A 32-year-old Willingboro man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Columbus, Prospect Park and Cherry Hill after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Route 31 North on Feb. 14. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and released on his own recognizance.

Two Hamilton Township men, ages 25 and 31, were charged with possession of fraudulent government documents after they were stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Route 31 South on Feb. 19. The investigation revealed that the temporary license plate, vehicle registration card and insurance information were fraudulent. They were arrested and taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department for processing and released on their own recognizance.

A 27-year-old Hamilton Township man walked into the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters Feb. 19 to turn himself in on an active arrest warrant issued by Hamilton Township. He was arrested and processed, and released on his own recognizance.