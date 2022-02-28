Plays-in-the-Park returns this summer for 60th season 

Middlesex County will hold its 60th anniversary season of Plays-In-The-Park this summer.PHOTO COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY

× Middlesex County will hold its 60th anniversary season of Plays-In-The-Park this summer.PHOTO COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Auditions for ‘Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” are set for April 1-3

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer, with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

“Plays-in-the-Park is one of our most celebrated programs, and we’re thrilled to be able to present our favorite Broadway musicals once again, after COVID-19 conditions required us to produce smaller shows last year,” Director of the Board of County Commissioners Ronald G. Rios said in a prepared statement. “With three lavish musicals in the works, the goal for this season is to come together to laugh and connect, and what better place to do that than sitting under the sunset on summer evenings enjoying Broadway-caliber shows? On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I would like to encourage residents to join us this season for a variety of live entertainment that will appeal to the whole family.”

“Our parks and open spaces have been a lifeline for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. And with Plays-in-the-Park returning to the stage again at Roosevelt Park in Edison this summer, there is much to celebrate this season,” County Commissioner Charles E. Tomaro, chair of Infrastructure Management Committee, said in the statement. “Since opening in 1963, Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park has been cited for the excellence of its theatrical productions thanks to its consistent standard of quality and its appeal to all audiences. I wish to extend my gratitude to the cast, crew and production teams for, without their hard work, none of this would be possible. In addition to enjoying the many productions planned, we encourage everyone attending these events to bring a non-perishable food item as a donation for Replenish.”

“Plays-in-the-Park is thrilled to bring such wonderful shows to life in this our 60th anniversary season. We believe this summer truly offers something for everyone,” Plays-in-the-Park Artistic Director Margaret Davis said in the statement. “Whether it is a hilarious romp through the Renaissance with the likes of the zany Bottom brothers in ‘Something Rotten!,’ or a trip down to Bikini Bottom to visit SpongeBob and his friends in ‘The SpongeBob Musical,’ or the ultimate singular sensation of ‘A Chorus Line,’ individuals will enjoy some exhilarating entertainment out under the stars. We have heard from so many of you and are so grateful for your support. We look forward to seeing you this summer at Plays-in-the-Park.”

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“Something Rotten!” is set for June 22 to July 2. Welcome to the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show that will rival William Shakespeare. This show tells the story of the Bottom brothers as they attempt to write the world’s very first musical.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

Plays-in-the-Park will hold auditions for its three shows on April 1-3. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing approximately 16 bars of music. An accompanist will be provided. Actors should also bring their own sheet music in the proper key, marked with any cuts.

Auditions will be held at Plays-in-the-Park Theater in Roosevelt Park at 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

Audition dates are 7-10 p.m. April 1, noon to 3 p.m. April 2 and noon to 3 p.m. April 3.

Video submissions are welcome and are due by March 15. A vocal and dance clip should be sent to Margaret.davis@co.middlesex.nj.us.

Plays-in-the-Park encourages actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, ages, as well as those with disabilities, to audition.

For more information, call 732-548-2884, ext. 221 or 222, or email Margaret.davis@co.middlsex.nj.us.