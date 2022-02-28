Four people injured during crash on Princeton-Hightstown Road

Four people were injured, including one person who suffered a serious head injury, when two cars collided at the intersection of Princeton-Hightstown Road (Route 571) and Clarksville Road shortly before 5 p.m. Feb. 27, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The crash, which closed the heavily traveled roads near West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South for about two hours, occurred when one car turned in front of another at the intersection. The traffic signal was green in both directions, police said.

The driver of a 2005 Ford Taurus turned left from Princeton-Hightstown Road onto Clarksville Road in front of a 1999 Honda Accord, police said. The Ford was traveling west, toward Princeton, and the Honda was traveling east.

A passenger in the rear seat of the Ford suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. The driver of the Honda also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell.

The driver and front seat passenger in the Ford suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Princeton Medical Center for treatment. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The West Windsor Police Department, the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services, the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company fire police, Princeton Emergency Services and Capital Health paramedics responded.

The crash is under investigation. Witnesses should contact Traffic Officer McQuade or Traffic Sgt. Loretucci of the West Windsor Police Department at 609-799-1222; the anonymous tip line at 609-799-0452; or by email at McQuade@westwindsorpolice.com.