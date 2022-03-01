Firefighter passes away after 45 years of service

David Louis AmalfitanoPHOTO COURTESY OF MATHER-HODGE FUNERAL HOME

× David Louis AmalfitanoPHOTO COURTESY OF MATHER-HODGE FUNERAL HOME

A firefighter who continued his family’s legacy has died after 13 years of service.

David Louis Amalfitano, 65, of Kingston, died Feb. 22 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center of Plainsboro.

Born in Princeton, Amalfitano resided most of his life in Rocky Hill before moving to Kingston 15 years ago, according to his obituary posted by the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton.

Amalfitano retired in 2008 with over 32 years of service as a custodian with Montgomery High School.

His father and uncles were members of the Rocky Hill Fire Department, a legacy that Amalfitano continued for over 45 years, according to his obituary. He was also a member of the Kingston Fire Department for over 13 years and a member of the Princeton Elks for over 45 years. He was an exempt firefighter and a life member of the New Jersey Fireman’s Association.

He also was the chef for Kingston Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1.

The funeral service was held March 1 at the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial followed in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rocky Hill Fire Department, P.O. Box 327, Rocky Hill 08553; or to the Kingston Fire Department, P.O. Box 222, Kingston 08528.