Greater Somerset County YMCA, Princeton YMCA merge

1 / 7 2 / 7 3 / 7 4 / 7 5 / 7 6 / 7 7 / 7 PHOTOS COURTESY OF GREATER SOMERSET COUNTY YMCA ❮ ❯

× 1 / 7 2 / 7 3 / 7 4 / 7 5 / 7 6 / 7 7 / 7 PHOTOS COURTESY OF GREATER SOMERSET COUNTY YMCA ❮ ❯

Greater Somerset County YMCA announced the merger of Princeton YMCA, a full-service YMCA, into the association.

The combined association became effective March 1, and is now comprised of four full-service facilities, one aquatics facility, and two “Ys beyond walls” providing local on-site programming and services, according to information provided by the Greater Somerset County Y.

The YMCAs under the association’s umbrella include Bridgewater YMCA, Franklin Township YMCA, Hillsborough YMCA, Plainfield YMCA, Princeton YMCA, Somerset Hills YMCA and Somerville YMCA.

Princeton YMCA will continue to offer its full range of mission-based programs and services, as well as collaborate with community partners, according to the statement.

This announcement is the result of more than three years of analysis and planning. The two neighboring nonprofits have a history of collaboration. On Oct. 4, 2021, Greater Somerset County YMCA and Princeton YMCA entered into a formal management agreement. Under the agreement, David M. Carcieri, president and CEO of Greater Somerset County YMCA, has been leading both organizations’ operations. Kate Bech, former CEO of Princeton YMCA, assumed a senior leadership role, vice president of Mission Advancement, dedicated to maintaining key relationships in the community and capital campaign fundraising necessary to sustain the Y mission, according to the statement.

“As a growth-oriented association, we are confident that the combined resources, collective knowledge, and traditions of Greater Somerset County YMCA and Princeton YMCA will enhance our ability to accomplish and strengthen our mission. We know from our past experience, that when we work together for the greater good of our communities, we can best serve youth, families, and diverse households for years to come,” Carcieri said in the statement. “We believe that the sum of this union will be greater than its parts; it will fortify the organization’s fiscal strength and present expanded opportunities to best serve residents throughout Somerset County, Princeton and Plainfield.”

“Both Ys have been vital to their respective communities and are passionate about transformation and creating lasting impact in our shared footprint,” Bech said in the statement. “Because the YMCA is so much more than just a building on the corner; it is a powerful association of people joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility. We believe that lasting personal and social change can only come about when we all work together to invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors. That’s why, at the Y, strengthening community is our cause. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors in 10,000 communities to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. Now, we have just expanded our reach as we transition from collaborators to association partners.”

A task force totaling 31 volunteers and staff representing both Ys have been involved in assessing the viability and benefits of a formal merger. Four joint task force working groups were formed: Facilities, Finance, Governance, and Legal/Agreements.

Members of the task force included Kate Bech, Paul Biondi, Joe Del Buono, David M. Carcieri, Vicky Corrodi, Chuck Craig, Will Dove, Ana Duarte-McCarthy, Steve Gilbert, John Gorman, Doug Grierson, Chris Harris, Mark Irwin, PJ Jayachandran, Susan Lattmann, Karyn Lightcap, John McManus, Steve Miller, Catherine Millett, Debbie, Nungester, Tom O’Shea, Peter Olsen, Jay Perantoni, Alexandra Rebay, Greg Romano, Merilyn Rovira, Bill Rue, Jr., Scott Steinhauer, Ruth Wells, Mana Winters, Charlie Yedlin, and Paul Zeger.

“With so many under-resourced households still reeling in the aftermath of the pandemic, the time has never been more right for this merging together of strong YMCAs ready to serve an increased need. We are ready to join forces for the good of our communities. We can expand mission impact programs throughout the region through coordinated and strategic efforts to target and serve underserved communities effectively,” Alexandra Rebay, Greater Somerset County YMCA Board Chair, said in the statement.

“We have an incredible opportunity to impact the lives of untold children, women, men and others through expanded mission-focused programs and services. We could not be happier to celebrate this union and begin the work to enhance membership and realize our joint vision for a strong community. The merger unlocks so much potential,” Prashanth “PJ” Jayachandran, Princeton YMCA Board Chair, said in the statement.

Princeton YMCA is situated on just over five acres adjacent to Princeton University and is jointly owned with the YWCA Princeton. The property features two separate buildings occupied by Princeton YMCA and the YWCA, respectively, an athletic field, outdoor basketball courts, as well as on-site parking, according to the statement.