Holmdel Township Committee introduces $28 million budget for 2022

HOLMDEL – Members of the Township Committee have introduced a 2022 municipal budget that totals $28.57 million and will be supported by the collection of $14.83 million in taxes from Holmdel’s residential and commercial property owners.

The 2021 budget totaled $26.01 million and was supported by the collection of $14.85 million in taxes from Holmdel’s residential and commercial property owners.

During a meeting on Feb. 22, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana, Committeewoman Cathy Weber, Committeeman D.J. Luccarelli and Committeeman Rocco Impreveduto voted “yes” on a motion to introduce the budget. Mayor Greg Buontempo was absent.

The 2022 budget includes an appropriation from Holmdel’s surplus fund (savings) of $5.1 million to be used as revenue. The 2021 budget appropriated $3.6 million from the surplus fund.

Revenues from other sources account for the balance of the funds that will be raised to support the spending plan.

The budget provides funding for the broad categories of public safety; code enforcement; infrastructure; waste removal; community events and programming; and the administration of government.

In 2021, the municipal tax rate was 34 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The average home in Holmdel was assessed at $700,426 and the owner of that home paid about $2,381 in municipal taxes.

In 2022, the municipal tax rate is projected to decrease to 30.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Municipal officials said the decrease in the tax rate does not mean the amount a property owner pays in municipal taxes will decrease.

The preliminary average home assessment for 2022 is $779,000, which will result in a municipal tax payment of $2,384 (7,790 x .306).

Municipal taxes are one item on a property owner’s tax bill, which also includes Holmdel Township Schools taxes and Monmouth County taxes.

The total amount of taxes an individual pays is determined by the assessed value of his home and/or property, and the tax rate that is set by each taxing entity.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Antonides said savings of $397,000 have been realized in employee health benefits for 2022.

A public hearing on the 2022 budget has been scheduled for the Township Committee’s March 22 meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. at town hall.

In other business, the members of the Township Committee appointed Thomas Henshaw as Holmdel’s interim township administrator.

Henshaw was introduced to residents in attendance at the meeting and said, “I’m here to help everyone in the community, to save money and to get things done.”

Cherron Rountree, who served as township administrator for two years, concluded her service to Holmdel at the end of February. During the meeting, the members of the governing body and residents thanked Rountree for her efforts on behalf of the municipality.

During public comment, resident Wes Fagan noted that Art Davey, who served on the Township Committee, died on Feb. 12. Fagan said Davey was a veteran of the Korean War.

Davey was 92 and had lived in Holmdel since 1975. He served on the Planning Board and on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Davey served as Holmdel’s deputy mayor in 1999 and as mayor in 2000 and 2001. He was instrumental in the creation of the Six Flags Memorial at town hall to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States.