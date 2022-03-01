Lawrence municipal building reopens to the public

The Lawrence Township Municipal Building reopened to the public March 1.

“As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to decrease and COVID protocols are being relaxed by other governmental agencies and private businesses, it is the appropriate time to reopen the municipal building to visitors with certain COVID-19 related protocols in place,” Municipal Manager Kevin Nerwinski said.

Visitors may conduct business in person at the various departments, Nerwinski said. They will be asked to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated, but proof of vaccination will not be required to enter the building.

The entrance and exit will continue to be restricted to the north entrance. The receptionist desk will remain at the entrance to greet, direct, take temperatures and sign in visitors, Nerwinski said.

Visitors may continue to conduct business outside if they so choose, he said.

The Lawrence Township Municipal Building has been opened and closed several times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially closed to the public, but not to employees, in March 2020 and reopened in July 2021.

The building closed to the public again in December 2021 because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but the decision to reopen this month was made because of the decline in COVID-19 cases.