Princeton police blotter

A bicycle valued at $8,000 was reported stolen from the stairwell of a Vandeventer Avenue apartment building Feb. 27.

Several people reported Feb. 26 that they were struck by gel ball water beads in three separate incidents as they were walking on Washington Road. The water beads were fired from an unknown projectile weapon.

A vandal smashed the rear windshield of a car with an unknown object, causing it to crack, while it was parked in a nearby parking lot on Clay Street. The criminal mischief incident was reported Feb. 24.

Someone punctured the tire of a car while it was parked in its owner’s driveway on Mount Lucas Road. The incident of criminal mischief was reported Feb. 25.