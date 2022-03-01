Provident Bank Foundation supports Junior Achievement of New Jersey’s mission of supporting teachers

1 / 2 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

At a time when school district budgets are strained as a result of the pandemic, and teachers need support, Junior Achievement of New Jersey (JANJ) remains committed to helping teachers empower students through financial literacy education through professional development workshops.

Thanks to an ongoing business-education partnership with organizations such as The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF), JANJ has been a no-cost educational solution provider for decades to all schools and students statewide, according to information provided by JANJ.

JANJ’s partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) helps ensure financial literacy instruction is anchored through the appropriate channels and guidelines via professional development workshops. Through this alliance, these workshops are readily accessible on-demand to teachers, providing relevant, timely information on the revised educational standards for financial literacy with access to quality resources and curriculum, according to the statement.

“As our teachers continue to face the challenges of student learning loss and behavior issues, swelling class sizes and staff shortages, curriculum changes and COVID restrictions, much of the focus has been on core subjects like language arts and math,” Christy Biedron, director of Education and Development at JANJ, said in the statement. “However, lacking financial literacy and not knowing how to manage one’s personal finances carries a high cost, and we’re happy to support our educators with solutions and engaging curriculum that’s simple to use and aligns to New Jersey’s academic standards.”

As a partner, The Provident Bank Foundation has been a champion of the JA mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy, which aligns with their Education priority grants, according to the statement. Established in 2003, The Provident Bank Foundation provides support not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations aiming to improve the quality of life in the communities served by Provident Bank.

JANJ’s Professional Development workshop series, in collaboration with the DOE, continues Feb. 24 with a virtual session that gives teachers the information and support they need now to prepare their students for career and financial success. The workshop is free, and participants receive a PD certificate from Junior Achievement.

To learn more about professional development workshops for teachers, click here.

JANJ headquarters and Capstone programs are located in the JA Education Center, in Raritan Center, Edison. JANJ is a free educational resource dedicated to giving all young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success and plan for their futures. JA’s learning experiences primarily focus on career readiness, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and life skills, and are held at the JA Education Center, in schools, on college/university campuses, in corporate facilities, and online through digital learning experiences. For more information, visit janj.org and follow JANJ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.