Independent News Briefs, March 2

Mater Dei Prep and the students in the Global Leaders program conducted a United Nations flag unveiling ceremony at the high school in Middletown on Feb. 15.

Mater Dei Prep officially accepted a United Nations flag that hung in the office of Pathways to Peace founder and president Avon Mattison, who died in October 2021 and served as a mentor to numerous Mater Dei students. The flag symbolizes the bond between the United Nations and Mater Dei Prep’s Global Leaders program, according to a press release from the school.

Pathways to Peace is a United Nations Non-Governmental Organization. Mattison was instrumental in creating the United Nations International Day of Peace that is celebrated every year on Sept. 21, according to the press release.

The Global Leaders program at Mater Dei Prep is designed to provide students with the tools to build stronger and safer communities, where dialogue is encouraged and solutions are implemented, according to the press release.

According to Mater Dei Prep teacher George Anthony, director of the Global Leaders program, “Mater Dei Prep has built great partnerships with the United Nations and other organizations such as the Gandhi-King Season for Nonviolence. Our students partner with living civil rights icons working together to push the message of equality.

“Mater Dei students are encouraged to practice their Catholic principles of social justice and hope. Avon Mattison encouraged our students to believe in the strength of their passion, hopes and desires. Mater Dei Prep, through its support of the Global Leaders program, allows our present and future leaders to thrive and create communities where we all can benefit,” Anthony said.