News Transcript News Briefs, March 2

A Manalapan resident has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $175,000 from 10 individuals who had entrusted him to invest large sums of money on their behalf, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Feb. 22.

Jeffrey Loretta, 60, is charged with one count of second degree theft, three counts of second degree misapplication of entrusted property, and seven counts of third degree misapplication of entrusted property, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation by the prosecutor’s office Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Unit revealed the 10 alleged victims gave Loretta a combined total of slightly more than $500,000 at various times between January 2020 and February 2021 in exchange for promises the funds would be responsibly invested.

On several occasions, the investigation revealed, Loretta allegedly provided multiple victims with inaccurate and false gains figures, inducing them to reinvest additional money.

Instead, Loretta lost nearly $200,000 of the funds through bad investments and spent more than $175,000 of the funds on himself.

Loretta turned himself in to authorities on Feb. 18 and was released pending a first

appearance in state Superior Court, Freehold. If convicted of a second degree crime, Loretta would face up to 10 years in state prison, according to the press release.

The Manalapan Police Department is continuing to remind residents to remove all valuables from unoccupied vehicles, to lock their vehicles’ doors and not to leave key fobs in vehicles.

In a press release, police said that on Feb. 14, a Manalapan resident reported a vehicle had been stolen from a Turnberry Drive residence sometime between 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14. The vehicle, which was unlocked with the key fob inside, is valued at $30,000.

Police said the theft of the vehicle is pending further investigation.

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has opened at 3323 Route 9, Freehold Township, just north of Elton-Adelphia Road. Kelvin Gardner is the independent franchised owner/operator of the business. The location will employ approximately 100 full-time and part-time team members.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners in central New Jersey to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a press release.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to mentor my team members and go the extra mile to serve our guests,” Gardner said. “I am excited to call Freehold my home and look forward to building new relationships in the community with the opening of this new restaurant.”

Maha Metwally has opened Maha Permanent and Para Medical Cosmetics Clinic at Chelsea Square, 436 Route 79, third floor, Morganville.

Metwally is a licensed cosmetologist and a board-certified micropigmentation practitioner, permanent cosmetics practitioner and para medical practitioner.

Metwally opened the original Madam Maha clinic in Englishtown six years ago, according to a press release. She uses her expertise to benefit cancer patients who have lost their eyebrows and offers complimentary microblading services.

Services offered at the new clinic include eyebrow microblading; eyebrow shading; eyeliner; lash enhancement; scar camouflage; and more. For more information, visit www.madammaha.com