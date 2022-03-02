V.P. of Almasi Site Contractors named chair of Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation

Laura Bianchini, vice president and project director at Almasi Site Contractors, has been appointed chair of the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation’s respective Boards of Trustees.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Laura Bianchini, vice president and project director at Almasi Site Contractors, has been appointed chair of the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation’s respective Boards of Trustees, replacing chair Dr. Andrew Citron, who served in the position from 2017-21.

Bianchini will take over leadership of the board in its fundraising efforts in support of Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center in Old Bridge and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, according to information provided by Hackensack Meridian Health.

“It is an honor to be named as chair of these two successful foundations,” Bianchini said in the statement. “I joined the Board of Trustees in 2020, and in just a short time have witnessed the incredible impact of philanthropy on both medical centers and in patient care.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge Dr. Citron for his dedication and care for our community, not just as board chair, but also as chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology for Raritan Bay Medical Center. His generosity and leadership know no bounds and we are grateful for the support he helped to secure for both medical centers in his time as chair.

“I look forward to building on the momentum he helped to create and to continuing the wonderful legacy of generosity established at both locations,” she said in the statement.

In October 2021, Hackensack Meridian Health, the network to which Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center belong, announced a name change for both medical centers from Raritan Bay Medical Center – Perth Amboy and Raritan Bay Medical Center – Old Bridge, to Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center, respectively.

The change in names reflects each medical center’s growth and the shift in each hospital’s area of expertise; however, the singular Board of Trustees will continue to serve both medical centers, according to the statement.

Under Citron’s leadership, Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation raised more than $5.6 million for both medical centers to support initiatives such as the expansion of behavioral health services in Perth Amboy, the new Emergency Care Center in Old Bridge and for COVID-19 relief efforts at both medical centers, according to the statement.

“I am grateful to Andy for his incredible partnership and leadership of our Board of Trustees over the years,” William DiStanislao, interim president and chief hospital executive at Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center, said in the statement. “Philanthropy is vital to health care, really enabling us to enhance patient care in a number of ways. I would like to thank our entire Board of Trustees for all of their efforts on our behalf and to welcome Laura as the new board chair. There are many important projects on the horizon for both medical centers and it’s an exciting time to lead our fundraising efforts.”

In addition to her work on the Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center foundation boards, Bianchini is a trustee for the National Association of Female Executives and the National Association of Safety Professionals, and is an active member of several organizations, according to the statement. She is an OSHA Outreach and Hazardous Waste Operations trainer and holds a Homeland Security-Terrorism Authorization Certificate.

“Laura is going to be a wonderful leader for our dedicated board of trustees,” Citron said in the statement. “The Old Bridge community is expanding rapidly and with that, growth is required. I know that under her leadership, the organization will be able to attract additional trustees for the board who will work in lock-step to increase funding to meet these growing needs.

“Likewise, the Perth Amboy community is changing rapidly and funds will be needed to meet those shifts to ensure equal and high quality health care for everyone. It has been my privilege to serve as the board chair and I will continue to support the trustees in their crucial work,” he said in the statement.

To support the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation, Old Bridge Medical Center Foundation, or to join the board, contact Melissa Magyar, executive director, Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation and Old Bridge Medical Center Foundation, at 732-324-5376, Melissa.Magyar@hmhn.org, or visit Give.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/raritanbay.