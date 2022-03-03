Common calendar, Packet papers, March 4

Ongoing

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough announced the availability of applications for their annual post-secondary school scholarship program for township residents.

Now in its third decade, the program provides qualifying students with a scholarship to help offset the cost of their post-secondary education.

Six of the eight Rotary scholarships include five named scholarships and one unnamed scholarship, and are available only to Hillsborough High School (HHS) students.

In addition, one scholarship will be made available to a Hillsborough resident graduating from Somerset County VoTech, who will attend a post-secondary school; and another scholarship to a Hillsborough resident who attended a high school outside the township.

Scholarship applications and deadline information for HHS students may be obtained from their school counseling department.

Scholarship applications and instructions for VoTech and non-HHS graduates may be downloaded directly from the Rotary Club of Hillsborough website, visit hillsboroughnjrotary.com.

Non-HHS graduates must submit their applications by April 30.

The following five Rotary scholarships have been established in honor of past members of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough who most exemplified our motto of “Service Above Self” throughout their lives:

A. Dix Skillman (1916–2012): Charter member and first president of the Rotary Club of (Belle Mead) Hillsborough, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and lawyer. He served in many local municipal and volunteer capacities.

Peter J. Biondi (1942-2011): Served in NJ Assembly, Hillsborough Planning Board and Township Committee, including as mayor, and was an U.S. Army veteran.

Fred D. Quick (1931–2019): Lifelong Hillsborough resident, served during the Cold War and Vietnam conflict as a U.S. Air Force pilot achieving the rank of colonel. He started HESCO Lighting and served on numerous township and county commissions over several decades.

Michael Merdinger (1949–2016): 40-year resident of Hillsborough, member and past president of the Flagtown Fire Department and township administrator.

Vincent Lipani (1940–2021): U.S. Army veteran who started Central Jersey Nurseries over 50 years ago, served on the Hillsborough Board of Adjustment and served as a board member of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough.

Throughout March

AmeriCorps Projects in Parks is seeking volunteers during March.

For more than 20 years, the AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed Ambassadors Program has played an important role in raising awareness of how human activities can affect water quality, especially in the most densely populated state in the nation.

For AmeriCorps Week this year, ambassadors will partner with the New Jersey State Park Service to complete stewardship projects in various parks, forests and historic sites throughout New Jersey.

Projects include litter cleanups, trail maintenance, invasive species removal, native plantings and more.

For a list of opportunities, visit www.njparksandforests.org/americorpsweek/

East Windsor is sponsoring a Gun Safety Program, through which gun locks will be distributed free of charge to any East Windsor resident.

The program will run through the end of March.

Township residents can obtain free safety locks at the police/court facility located at 80 One Mile Road, by contacting Detective Brian Gorski at 609-448-5678, ext. 236.

The gun locks are made available to the township at no cost through Project ChildSafe. Project ChildSafe is the nation’s largest firearms safety program, and is sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, according to the statement.

Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) will hold its next photography exhibit “The Road Home: Migrations, Displacement and Redefining Where We Live” through March 31.

Proceeds of sales of limited works will go to supporting the artists or may be donated to a charity of each artist’s choice.

Featured artists include: Yshao Lin of Fuzhou, China; Tomas Ayuso, Honduran writer and documentary photojournalist; Rola Khayyat, Lebanese interdisciplinary artist; Spanish/Palestinian independent visual journalist Maysun; Brazilian-born photographer Jennifer Cabral of New Jersey; Spanish fashion designer and photographer Icía Vázquez; journalist and lecturer Fatima Martinez of Bogota, Colombia; Australian/Brazilian photographer/visual storyteller Camilla Martineli from Philadelphia; and photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan. For more information about the artists, visit https://jkcgallery.online/the-road-home-march-1st-to-31st-2022. Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment. Register your visit at least one day in advance at JKCGallery.online. To learn more about the show, the reception and registration requirements, including Zoom links, visit JKCGallery.online.

Through Friday, March 4

D&R Greenway Land Trust is partnering with Princeton Public Library to present a pop-up art exhibit titled “N.J. Birds & You” through March 4.

This exhibit features artwork created by members of the Princeton community and submitted as part of Princeton Public Library’s Great Backyard Bird Count programming.

This exhibit includes, but is not limited to, works of art by local artists Hanna Aviv, Trudy Borenstein-Sugiura, Lori Langsner, Margaret Simpson, Maia Reim and Amy Martin.

Each painting or drawing depicts a bird native to New Jersey, collected into a colorful and diverse flock.

This exhibit will be on display in D&R Greenway’s Olivia Rainbow Gallery at the Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Pl., Princeton, with viewing hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 4.

Friday, March 4

The Nerds will perform at 8:30 p.m. March 4 at Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085, 11 Amboy Road, Bordentown.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each. Limited to 300 guests.

Food will be available for purchase.

Must be 21 to attend.

For tickets, call Ken Jewell at 609-203-7375.

For more information, visit https://bordentownelks.org/paypal/Nerds.html

The concert will benefit the Elks lodge.

Fridays, March 4 to April 15

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will hold Fish Fry Fridays from March 4 through April 15.

Two seating times are 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for indoor dining.

To-go orders are also available, from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Use weekly online reservation form at www.elks1955.org to order.

Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5

Support members of ITIAH Angels for IAFL Love is in the Air! at Café Du Pain Bakery, in the Lawrence Shopping Center, next to Burlington Coat Factory, 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 and 5.

Enter giveaways for a love basket or gift box of beauty products from Gourmet Body Pastries Skin Care. Order online all day using code “Angel” in the coupon box at www.cafedupainbakery.com, or purchase all day in store on March 5 using code “Angel” at check out.

Itiah Angels for Learning event planners will be at Café Du Pain Bakery on March 5 from noon to 2 p.m. with various giveaways. The raffle for the prizes will also take place during that time.

ITIAH Angels For Learning aims to transform children’s lives by providing educational tools to impoverished communities to foster readiness to learn.

For more information, email info@itiahangels.org

Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6

Shakespeare ’70’s presentation of the “Higher – The Sly and the Family Stone Story” tribute concert is set for 8 p.m. March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. March 6.

Call or email the Box Office for complimentary tickets.

Everyone 5 and older entering the theater must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Masks must be worn.

For more information visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/

The theater is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

The 15th annual Somerset County 4-H Lucky Clover Tricky Tray will be held March 4-6.

Must be 18 or older to enter and participate.

In-person viewing of the baskets and ticket dropping slots are available from 4-8 p.m. March 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 5, and from 9 a.m. to noon March 6 at the Somerset County 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.

The ticket pulling will be held through Facebook Live at 3 p.m. March 6.

Baskets include TVs, patio heater, Cricut, a fire pit, kitchen appliances, designer bags, gift cards, an Oculus, and more.

Email trickytray4h@gmail.com for the link to purchase tickets and reserve a dropping timeslot.

Admission of $20 includes one sheet of pink level tickets and a goody bag.

All proceeds go to the maintenance of the 4-H Center where over 500 members meet.

For more information, visit www.4histops.org/events

Through Saturday, March 5

Overcoming: Reflections on Struggle, Resilience and Triumph will be presented by the Arts Council of Princeton through March 5.

Several days before his assassination, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. proclaimed that “We Shall Overcome,” in a refrain motivated by the hymn of the same name and the generations of Americans who fought for justice and freedom for people of color.

In “Overcoming,” artist, activist and writer Rhinold Ponder employs his mixed media paintings to provoke reflection of the resilience of Black people in a continuing struggle for recognition of their humanity and demand for human rights.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org

Saturday, March 5

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) will host Somerset County’s 6th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee Spectacular on March 5 from 1-5 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Hillsborough Township Municipal Building, 379 S. Branch Road, Hillsborough.

Nineteen local schools will be participating in the Bee, with one student champion representing each school. Participating schools include Auten Road Intermediate School, Hillsborough, Montgomery Lower Middle School, Skillman and Montgomery Upper Middle School, Skillman.

For more information, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5847120 or email spellingbee@sclibnj.org.

A free, open rehearsal in advance of the Concordia Chamber Players concert in Solebury, Pennsylvania, on March 6 will be held at 3 p.m. March 5 at the Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the program features compositions by living female composers. The performers are Gabriela Diaz, Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, and Ayane Kozasa, violin; and Michelle Djokic, cello.

Register and find out more information at https://princetonlibrary.libnet.info/event/5692095

Saturdays, March 5 and 12

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday lectures will be offered live online for the third year and will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays March 5 and 12.

The remaining schedule is:

• March 5 at 9:30 a.m. – Travis Miles, Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences, Rutgers University, “Ocean Robotics for the New Blue Economy.”

• March 12 at 9:30 a.m. – Evdokiya Kostadinova, Physics Department, Auburn University, “Feeling the Heat: Fusion Plasmas Used to Study Spacecraft Heat Shields.”

For individuals who cannot make it to the lectures or who want to watch previous talks, the lectures will be posted on the Science on Saturday archives.

Register one time to get a link to attend all the lectures. Register at https://pppl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApc-Ghpj0qE9XgBRI5Iqg1U3a1WaEHLLNw

Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Ferrandez Plays Dvorak, an Edward T. Cone Concert, at 8 p.m. March 5 and at 4 p.m. March 6 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/ferrandez-plays-dvorak/2022-03-05

The 24th annual Cranbury Craft Show will be a family-friendly show, featuring a wide range of handmade items including jewelry, art, photography, pottery, candles, pet apparel, clothing, toys, gourmet foods, candy, desserts and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 at The Cranbury School, 23 N. Main St., Cranbury.

Proceeds benefit the Cranbury Education Foundation.

Admission is $5, under age 13 is free.

Masks will be required for all vendors, volunteers and attendees.

Follow on Facebook @cranburycraftshow.

More information is available at https://cranburyeducationfoundation.org/craft-show/

Weekends, March 4-5 and March 11-12

Hopewell Valley Central High School Performing Arts will perform the musical “Big Fish” live on stage during the first two weekends of March.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. March 4-5 and March 11-12 in the Performing Arts Center at Hopewell Valley Central High School, 259 Pennington-Titusville Road, Pennington.

Tickets are not being sold at the door and capacity is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by John August, “Big Fish” is a fantasy set in the American south, centering on the wild stories of Edward Bloom’s epic adventures and impossible stories he tells to his son Will, according to a release.

All HVRSD guidelines will be followed.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61321

Sunday, March 6

Morven Museum & Garden will hold Signs of a Spring Walk at 2 p.m. March 6 at the museum, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Join Morven’s horticulturalist Louise Senior as she tours the grounds and gardens looking for signs of spring.

Weather permitting. Dress accordingly. Wear comfortable shoes.

Details on where to meet will be provided to registrants by email prior to the program.

Current CDC guidelines will be observed.

General admission is $12. Morven members pay $5.

Pre-registration is required. Visit www.morven.org for the registration link.

March 7-30

March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will celebrate youth art at the Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall, 23 N. Main St., Cranbury.

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade to be showcased. Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and relief sculpture, among others.

The show will run March 7-30.

The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As part of a non-profit, The Cranbury Arts Council supports the arts in the community, which includes classes, camp, and Excellence in the Arts awards.

For information on the Gourgard Gallery, email Linda Gilbert at paintingsbylinda@gmail.com.

Tuesday, March 8

Fostering Inclusive Mindsets in Tech, a SheTek International Women’s Day celebration, will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 8.

Learn from leaders who have changed the conversation around inclusivity over their careers. Topics will include tools to uncover unconscious bias and how to address it, help with identifying key allies, and solutions to challenging situations.

Stay after the panel for a 30-minute virtual networking session.

For a free ticket, register at https://bit.ly/SheTekIWD

MARCH 8, 1 p.m.

Women in Princeton’s History

The Historical Society of Princeton shares the contributions of some of the influential women in Princeton’s history, including immigrants, enslaved women, working women and community leaders, at 1 p.m. March 8 at The Mercer County Library, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

Presented by Eve Mandel, director of Programs and Visitor Services for the Historical Society of Princeton (HSP).

Sponsored by the Friends of the Lawrence Library.

Email hopeprogs@mcl.org to register to receive link to program.

Beginning Tuesday, March 8

March is Nutrition Month. Get new ideas for healthy eating in a free 3-part webinar series, “Fill Your Plate with Flavor,” from Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS), a part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County.

Each session will provide practical tips for helping you eat well so you and your family feel your best.

Pre-registration is required for each session.

March 8, 2-3 p.m. Meal Planning Made Easy. This webinar will share tips for easy planning, keeping a well-stocked pantry and freezer, and share recipes for quick and flavorful meals. Register at https://go.rutgers.edu/vkf9j7qx

March 15, 2-3 p.m. Latin Flavors from Home. Join Sigrid Solis as she shares how to replicate your favorite Latin American meals using food you have at home. Register at https://go.rutgers.edu/evdml67r

March 22, 2-3 p.m. Herbs and Spices. Learn how to use flavorings, and how to make homemade blends and herb sauces. Register at https://go.rutgers.edu/rm8ubrde

The recordings will be available after the event.

For more information, email nebersole@co.somerset.nj.us or call 908-526-6295, ext. 2510.

Through Wednesday, March 9

East Windsor Township, in conjunction with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities (NJSLOM), is offering junior and senior high school students the chance to win three $1,000 scholarships through the Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition.

This statewide scholarship competition centers on the question “What My Municipal Government Does Best” and seeks to advance the virtues of elected and volunteer members of the community, while raising awareness of municipal government in general.

Mayor Janice S. Mironov will appoint a committee who will select a semi-finalist from East Windsor and forward the semi-finalist’s entry to the Scholarship Committee of the NJSLOM for their consideration. The NJSLOM Scholarship Committee will select 15 finalists and three winners from the State of New Jersey.

A full application package can be obtained through the Municipal Clerk’s Office, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor; or by calling 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

Entries should be submitted to the Mayor’s Office by March 9.

Wednesday, March 9

Reading the Bible Through a Woman’s Eyes will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 9, sponsored by The Jewish Center Princeton.

Ellen Frankel will lead an interactive Zoom class drawing from her book “The Five Books of Miriam.” She will present this ancient text through a prism of women’s voices, including mothers, bubbies, rabbis, sages; and biblical women such as Lilith the Rebel, Mother Rachel, Wily Rebecca, and Dinah the Wounded One. In her talk she will explore how new questions can uncover ancient secrets, how modern biblical research, archaeology, and scholarship can shed new light on the past, and how today’s women can engage in conversation with their biblical counterparts as well as their own contemporaries.

Frankel’s work is a blend of feminist revisioning, Jewish tradition, and what she calls “Folk Torah.”

Open to the community. Free for Jewish Center members, $10 for non-members.

RSVP at thejewishcenter.org/adulted

Registration is required for all programs. Visit https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/event/reading-the-bible-through-a-womans-eyes.html. Registration closes 24 hours before the class.

One of the first government career fields open to females, lighthouse keepers taught their wives and daughters how to tend the light, leading them to become the official or assistant keepers.

A program at 7 p.m. March 9 at The Mercer County Library, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, explores the U.S. Lighthouse Service and looks at five female keepers.

Presented by Mary Rasa, a historian who worked as a museum curator and park ranger for the National Park Service for 16 years.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Ewing Library.

Email hopeprogs@mcl.org to register to receive link to program.

Select dates, through April 23

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Sessions through NAMI Mercer County will be held in person from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays, April 23 to June 9 at The NAMI Mercer Center, 1235 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Suite 303, Hamilton Township.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

Thursday, March 10

Author and West Coast journalist Jason Fagone will present a virtual book discussion exploring his book, “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies,” at 7 p.m. March 10 through a program hosted in partnership with the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ).

The discussion will explore the life of Elizebeth Friedman, a “puzzle-solving heroine.”

To register, visit https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5089302.

Select dates, through April 21

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) returns to the series’ trademark Concert Classics events, presented annually for 129 years, but postponed the past 23 months.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus.

March 10: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano. After her PUC debut was canceled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uchida makes a long-anticipated return in two programs that showcase with Padmore for a joint PUC debut exploring songs by Beethoven and Schubert.

March 16: Benjamin Beilman, violin, and Roman Rabinovich, piano. The pandemic cancelled the debut of Beilman, an Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, who finally comes to Princeton in a program centered around a composition co-commissioned by PUC by the late Princeton University alumnus Frederic Rzewski. “Demons,” written for Beilman and dedicated to author/political activist Angela Davis, is a musical reaction to the 2016 presidential election, and a reminder of music’s role in history.

March 24: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano. The Mahler Chamber Orchestra is a self-governing ensemble that translates a full orchestral sound into the intimacy of chamber music. Their long-term partnership with Uchida will be led by concertmaster Mark Steinberg, who is a member of the Brentano String Quartet, Princeton University’s former ensemble-in-residence.

March 31: Ébène String Quartet. They shatter preconceptions of classical masterpieces through deeply personal interpretations while reinventing the string quartet into a jazz band.

April 7: Dover String Quartet. The Dover Quartet swept every prize at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition. Afterward, they made their Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium debut, serving as the Quartet-in-Residence at the Kennedy Center, and received the Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Cleveland Quartet Award. They make their PUC debut in a concert rescheduled from Spring 2020.

April 21: Tetzlaff String Quartet. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff returns to Princeton with his sister, Tanja Tetzlaff, bringing longtime counterparts violinist Elisabeth Kufferath and violist Hanna Weinmeister. The quartet has been creating music together for almost three decades and makes its PUC debut. The program culminates with Schubert’s iconic and cathartic “Death and the Maiden” quartet.

April 27: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano. The Kanneh-Mason family performed virtually from their home in England last fall. The sibling duo is back for a live appearance in which the young stars tackle works in the cello/piano repertoire. This will be the Princeton debut of 22-year-old Sheku, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, and his older sister Isata, who topped U.K. classical charts with the release of “Romance,” her recent solo album.

Subscriptions range from $140 to $300.

Choose three or more concerts and save 10% off single ticket prices.

Single tickets range from $10 to $50; student tickets are $10 with valid ID.

Visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/

This year, ticketing policies are designed with maximum flexibility. Should a change in policy or public health conditions make someone uncomfortable, PUC will issue a refund or exchange upon request.

Before entering the venue, all concert attendees are required to show photo ID and proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it.

An active Princeton University ID card will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while attending PUC events.

For detailed COVID safety guidelines, visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/ticketing-policies/

For more information about Princeton University Concerts, contact Marna Seltzer at seltzer@princeton.edu or 609-258-2800.

Through Friday, March 11

Hillsborough Township is once again taking part in the New Jersey League of Municipalities’ Louis Bay II, Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. Hillsborough juniors and seniors have the opportunity to participate in this scholarship competition.

This year’s statewide scholarship competition centers on the theme “What My Municipal Government Does Best” and seeks to advance the virtues of elected and volunteer members of the municipal government.

The competition will offer up to three $1,000 scholarships statewide. Completed applications should be sent to Hillsborough Township Mayor Shawn Lipani by March 11.

Select dates, starting Friday, March 11

Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC will host an Employment Weekly job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11, May 20, Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, in the Nordstrom corridor.

Job seekers can register at https://nmg.ticketleap.com/job9/?ct=t

Employers will receive 5% when booking two dates, or 15% off when booking three dates.

Email events@newspapermediagroup.com for vendor opportunities.

For more information, email areyes@newspapermediagroup.com

Saturday, March 12

American Repertory Ballet’s Mask-erade Gala will be held on March 12 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

The VIP reception with Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel and honorees begins at 6 p.m. Honorees include Rutgers Global Health Institute; Jeffrey Grosser, deputy administrator of Health & Community Services, Princeton; Princeton Spine & Joint Center; and Maurice Hines, honorary chair emeritus of Dance Power.

The performance will be at 7 p.m., followed by festivities at 8 p.m.

Health and safety measures will be strictly enforced. All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and a booster, if eligible.

Safety masks will be required unless eating or drinking.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit arballet.org/gala

The Lawrence Middle & High School PTO will hold Casino Night from 7-11 p.m. March 12 at Rider University in the Cavalla Room, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence Township.

The adults-only night will feature professional casino dealers at various gaming tables at which you trade real cash for “funny money.” At the end of the night, trade remaining chips for Tricky Tray raffle tickets.

The event will also feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, light refreshments and a cash bar.

Proceeds directly benefit Lawrence High School seniors by funding Project Graduation, including the graduation party.

Contact lmslhspto@gmail.com for sponsorship and donation information. Donations for the tricky tray are appreciated.

Visit lmslhspto.com/fundraisers for ticket information.

A Take-Out Corned Beef Dinner will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. March 12 at the South Branch Reformed Church, 870 River Road, Hillsborough.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults, or $8 for children 10 and under.

Reservations are recommended, but not required, as there is a limited number of dinners available.

Call 908-369-4956 or pay online at app.gopassage.com/events/take-out-corned-beef

Beginning Sunday, March 13

What do cell phones, solar panels, radar, and the discovery of the Big Bang all have in common? They are all possible because of technology created in New Jersey — at branches of Bell Telephone Laboratories throughout the state.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, will present Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey, opening to the public on March 13.

For more information, visit www.morven.org/ma-bell-mother-of-invention

Select dates, beginning Sunday, March 13

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will offer breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to noon March 13, April 10 and May 8 at the lodge, 110 Hickory Corner Road, Hightstown.

The menu will include eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelets, bacon, sausage, potatoes, coffee, tea and juice.

Veterans are welcome free of charge. Family members are $10 per person; children age 5 and under are free.

Sunday, March 13

Jewish Life in Germany will be presented by Rabbi Gesa Ederberg, Oranienburger Strasse Synagogue in Berlin, at noon on March 13, sponsored by The Jewish Center Princeton.

The Jewish community in Germany has grown from 30,000 members in 1989 to 120,000 affiliated Jews in 2000. Who are the Jews living in Germany today, what does Jewish life look like, and what are the challenges and perspectives facing the Berlin Jewish Community from the viewpoint of a Masorti (conservative) rabbi?

Open to the community. Free for Jewish Center members, $10 for non-members.

RSVP at thejewishcenter.org/adulted

Registration is required for all programs. Visit https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/event/the-jewish-community-of-germany.html. Registration closes 24 hours before the class.

Monday, March 14

A reading by Brandon Taylor and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing will be held at 5 p.m. March 15 in the Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

Taylor’s novel “Real Life” was shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize. He will be joined by eight seniors in the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University: Ned Furlong ,Christina Im, Makailyn Jones, Maya V. Mishra, Alissa Nalewajko, Noel Peng, Jacqueline Pothier and Aleeza Schoenberg.

The C.K. Williams Reading Series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing with established writers as special guests.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Writers may be unmasked while reading.

Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/c-k-williams-reading-by-brandon-taylor/

Through Tuesday, March 15

Submissions are being accepted for Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival, which will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

Along with $500 in awards, the two-day festival will create an opportunity for visual storytellers to have their work critiqued by a panel of filmmakers and educators.

The submission deadline is March 15.

There is no entry fee and filmmakers can submit as many short films as they like.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Film submissions must be under 30 minutes long and family-friendly. Any films containing offensive language or adult themes will be directed to re-edit or their film will not be accepted. Submissions may also not include political messaging and the panel will make the determination if an overtly political films should not be accepted.

Complete festival rules and submission guidelines are available on the Burlington County Division of Parks webpage, along with a submission form.

All films must be uploaded to YouTube.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Tuesday, March 15

Atelier at Large: Freedom to Write, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Princeton Atelier, will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 15 in the Richardson Auditorium on the Princeton University campus.

In the latest of a series of conversations on art making in a vexed age, Princeton University Professor Paul Muldoon discusses various concepts of freedom with the United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, the CEO of PEN America Suzanne Nossel, and playwright Lynn Nottage.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/atelier-at-large-freedom-to-write/

Weekly, March 15 through May 3

Exercise your mind with thoughts inspired by the eight virtual classes in Princeton Adult School’s Claire R. Jacobus Lecture Series titled, “American Perspectives 2022: Who We Are.”

The Spring 2022 lecture series takes a dive into defining America’s identity at this critical juncture in its history. The content explores racial and ethnic groups; the arts, including American music, drama and painting; religion; politics; and America’s changing demographics.

The lecture series begins on March 15 with Kevin Kruse’s “Fault Lines” and runs weekly through May 3. Speakers include Princeton University scholars in history, sociology, theater, music, African American studies, as well as an immigration scholar from Hunter College.

Explore topics as immigration and the transformation of America; American musical theater; African American history and life; the history of Spanish in American life; Asian-American history; and the significance of the Anthropocene.

For registration and details, visit www.princetonadultschool.org/ or call 609-683-1101.

Wednesday, March 16

Princeton Public Schools, in conjunction with Sustainable Princeton, will hold a March 16 Town Hall meeting to discuss new ideas and find out what sustainability programs are most important to the Princeton community.

Some sustainability efforts started earlier this year, including making elementary schools more energy-efficient.

With upgrades underway, the district is now actively researching the best path to make similar upgrades for the Princeton middle and high schools.



For these upgrades, the district is considering a path termed an Energy Savings Improvement Plan (or ESIP). An ESIP is a financing mechanism that allows schools in New Jersey to make energy-related improvements to their facilities using the value of energy savings that result from the improvements.

Rooftop solar is also on the agenda. With new roofs on each school, the district intends to install solar panels utilizing a power-purchase agreement or PPA.



Details about the March 16 event are forthcoming.

Through Wednesday, March 16

Registration is open for the Spring 2022 HEWYBL flag football season.

HEWYBL now has two leagues: a co-ed league and a new all-girls league. HEWYBL flag football is open to children between the ages of 5 and 14.

The registration deadline is March 16.

The season will run from early April until mid-June. All games will be played in East Windsor.

HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Millstone Township, Robbinsville and West Windsor.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com.

To register, visit www.HEWYBL.com and select “Register” in the upper right corner.

For more information, email hewyblflag@gmail.com

Wednesday, March 16 to Saturday, March 19

The Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale sells donated books to raise college scholarships for area students.

After taking a hiatus in 2021, the sale will be held at a new location this year, Stuart Country Day School, 1200 Stuart Road, Princeton.

On March 16, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets to enter are $25.

On March 17, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free to enter.

On March 18, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to enter.

On March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Collector’s Corner rare book room will be closed. From 2-5 p.m. the cost is $10 a box, standard “wine box” size.

There will be no half-price day this year.

Buyers will find some 60,000 top-quality used books sorted into in 63 categories, plus extraordinary finds in the rare book room, Collector’s Corner.

Most hardbacks are $3, with higher value books priced accordingly.

Local checks with ID, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

To get ready for the annual sale, the book sale is not accepting any additional donations until April.

Visit www.bmandwbooks.com for all details and to buy opening day tickets.

Thursday, March 17 to Saturday, March 19

Your Child and Mine Children’s Consignment will hold a sale from March 17-19 at Princeton Community Church, 2300 Pennington Road (Route 31), Pennington.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19.

On March 19, most items will be half-price, and a cash bag sale will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Items will be for newborns through teens.

For more information, vist www.yourchildandmine.com

Friday, March 18

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents an evening of Klezmer, blues, rock, Celtic and Appalachian tunes with Lisa’s Pieces at 8 p.m. March 18 at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Lisa Gutkin is the Grammy Award-winning violinist, singer and songwriter of the Klezmatics.

She is supported by Mark Murphy on bass and cello, Michael Sassano on guitar and mandolin, and Wayne Fugate on mandolin.

Masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.

For more information, visit www.princetonfolk.org

Saturday, March 19

The Princeton 5K will be back for its 13th year. Athletes of all ages and experience levels can support the Princeton High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams in person on March 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

This year, there will also be a kid’s dash, a challenging 300-meter loop for children under age 10. All participants will receive a youth T-shirt.

Or, participate in the virtual option March 19-26. Choose when and where you run or walk your 5K (3.1 miles).

The in-person race is $40. The virtual option is $25.

The registration site is https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Princeton/PrincetonNJ5K

Sunday, March 20



Learn about Betty Wood, Bell Labs pioneer, at 2 p.m. March 20 through a virtual program hosted by Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton.

Discover the achievements of the first woman scientist at Bell Labs, with Dr. Margaret Schott of Northwestern University.

Elizabeth (Betty) Wood was a participant in the first Picturephone call in 1964 between Lady Bird Johnson and herself at Bell Labs.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/betty-wood-bell-labs-pioneer-presented-by-dr-margaret-schott-tickets-261169413747

Tuesday, March 22



Learn about Abigail, Annis and Founding Era Female Leaders during an evening with Woody Holton at 6:30 p.m. March 22 at Morven Museum, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Celebrate Women’s History Month during a lecture with one of the preeminent scholars on women leaders of the Revolutionary era.

Learn about Abigail Adams, Morven’s Annis Boudinot Stockton, and other unsung women of the Revolution. Holton wrote “Abigail Adams” and “Liberty Is Sweet.” Virtual program waiting room opens at 6 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Audience participation and questions encouraged. The Zoom link will be shared the day of program.

Wednesday, March 23



“Bridge Builder in Petticoats: Emily Warren Roebling and the Brooklyn Bridge” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 23 at The Mercer County Library, Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

Storyteller Carol Simon Levin portrays Emily Warren Roebling and presents the history of her contributions to the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Email hopeprogs@mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.

Thursday, March 24

Join MarketFair and CentralJersey.com for their Spring Preview Ladies Night, a night to check out spring fashions at various MarketFair retailers, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fashion show begins at 7:00.

General admission is free, and includes access to the fashion show and various event vendors/activities. Walk-ups welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged.

The VIP Experience for $25 includes cocktail hour at Seasons 52 from 5:30-7 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail and appetizers; access to activities; entry to win the grand prize, valued at $500, from Fords Jewelers; and post-event coffee and dessert event at TGIFriday’s. This ticket must be purchased in advance. Limited to first 25 guests. All proceeds support Dress for Success.

Pre-register for the event at nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22/

If interested in vendor opportunities, email Michelle at michelle@newspapermediagroup.com by March 19.

CentralJersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish a series of weekly newspapers and bimonthly magazines, including this publication.

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms & Scriabin at 8 p.m. March 26 and at 4 p.m. March 27 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/brahms-scriabin/2022-03-26

March 26 to April 3

The historic village of Allentown will host its first Daffodil Days Festival March 26 through April 3.

The festival includes family-friendly events set among 3,000 daffodils.

A parade at noon on March 26 will kick off more than 30 activities (many free) and boutique shop specials. Master gardeners will answer questions and guests can meet Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher. There will be a self-guided tour of the local scenic countryside. Guests may savor a chocolate creation of their own making and create daffodil-themed craft projects.

Visit www.allentownvinj.org for a complete daily calendar of events.

Monday, March 28



Learn about Women’s Suffrage in Red Scare America at 6:30 p.m. March 28 at The Mercer County Library, Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

In this talk, Dr. Erica Ryan examines the last years of the push for women’s suffrage in the context of the first Red Scare. Women’s political equality looked sinister amidst fears of Bolshevism, free love, and political violence, and the consequences were long lasting. Dr. Ryan explores the ways in which talking about radicalism meant talking about women in Red Scare America.

Email hopeprogs@mcl.org to register to the receive link to the program.

Wednesday, March 30

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough will hold an open house from 7-8 p.m. March 30 at The Landing restaurant, 311 Amwell Road, Hillsborough.

The evening is for information only with no obligation to join.

Light refreshments will be served.

To attend, or for further information, contact Ken Genco at 908-229-5045 or email kgenco@att.net.

“She Calls Herself Betsey Stockton: The Illustrated Odyssey of a Princeton Slave” will include a book discussion with the author at 4 p.m. March 30 both virtually and in person at the Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Constance K. Escher is a former research associate at the Shelby Cullum Davis Center for Historical Studies at Princeton University.

Register and find out more information at https://princetonlibrary.libnet.info/event/6208425

Thursday, March 31

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Thursday, March 31

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

The New Jersey Jazz Society has launched its new Juried Scholarship Competition 2022.

This competition will award a $1,000 prize in each of two categories: Classic Jazz and Original Composition.

The competition is open to all college students currently enrolled in a New Jersey college undergraduate music program.

Along with the cash award, winners will receive guidance, mentorship, and the opportunity to perform with an industry professional. The winners will also receive coverage in Jersey Jazz Magazine.

Submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 31.

For details, visit https://njjs.org/scholarshipprogram/.

T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka are kicking off the fourth Changemaker Challenge in search of the next generation of young disruptors, trailblazers and entrepreneurs with bold ideas for driving digital empowerment, putting equity into action and mobilizing for a thriving planet.

Through March 31, teens ages 13-18 located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can submit their game-changing projects for the chance to win grants and mentorship to help grow their ventures.

Fifteen winners will be selected for the chance to win up to $15,000 in seed funding and an all-expenses paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters to participate in the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year.

To learn more, visit www.t-mobile.com/news/community/changemaker-challenge-2022

Through April 1

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township (LWVLT) will offer its annual Youth Leadership Award for 2022.

The LWVLT will award up to $2,000 to graduating high school seniors from Lawrence, Trenton and Ewing who exemplify civic leadership in their community.

The league will present one or more awards in late May.

Submissions are due by April 1.

To be considered, email LWVofLawrence@gmail.com with either a one-page essay, a one-minute video, or any other creative work. The application form is available at https://forms.gle/VXcdAJocBVXavzg26

Anyone can make a tax-deductible contribution to the LWVLT Youth Leadership Award fund. All proceeds go directly to the students.

For online giving, visit www.lwvlt.org/donate-1

April 1-3

American Repertory Ballet of Princeton will present the world premiere of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel’s reimagined production of A “Midsummer Night’s Dream” from April 1-3 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

Times are 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 2, and 2 p.m. April 3.

This production will feature new choreography, sets and costumes, and will be performed in collaboration with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

ARB’s Artistic Associate and American Ballet Theatre principal ballerina Gillian Murphy will dance the role of Oberon, leader of the elves.

For ticket information, visit https://secure.nbpac.org/midsummer

Events April 1-24

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces April ARTS Month, a month-long celebration of art, culture and the Princeton community, held with support from Princeton University.

Decentralized events afford Princeton the opportunity to provide events with more safety and flexibility than Communiversity, the ACP’s springtime arts festival that halted in 2020 as pandemic concerns continued.

April ARTS kicks off April 1 with the launch of the Princeton Piano Project. Local artists and community groups including Arts Exchange students from HomeFront, Princeton Young Achievers, and art students from the Hun School of Princeton will transform 10 upright pianos to be placed around Princeton for visitors to play, listen and enjoy as part of a public art installation.

Performances will be scheduled on select weekends throughout the month. The schedule will be available on artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Scheduled events include the ACP’s Cabernet Cabaret 10th Anniversary Extravaganza, the opening reception for artist Joe Kossow’s “Still Lifes from a Stilled Life” exhibition in the ACP’s Taplin Gallery, Story & Verse Storytelling & Poetic Open Mic, and a community celebration in honor of Paul Robeson’s 124th birthday.

Local organizations are encouraged to submit their arts and culture events to the April ARTS calendar by visiting artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April ARTS will culminate on April 24 with the inaugural Princeton PorchFest from 12-6 p.m. PorchFest is a free, family-friendly event featuring musicians of all kinds playing free shows on porches throughout the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to stroll from porch to porch and relax on front lawns and sidewalks as they enjoy live, local talent.

A PorchFest Guide will be available on the ACP website, complete with scheduled performances and pop-up art installations to explore along the route.

For a full list of sponsor benefits, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April 2-16

Palmer Square’s Spring Bunny will hop around and take photos from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 2-16 in Palmer Square, Princeton.

Palmer Square will follow CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices to ensure the health and safety of guests.

Through Monday, April 4

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Select dates, as of Thursday, April 7

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Through Friday, April 8

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School presents Photography is also an act of love, an exhibition of artwork by Naima Green, Allen Frame and Zachary Lucero, through April 8 at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road, Princeton.

The exhibition takes its title from the opening sentence of “Ghost Image” by Hervé Guibert, a book of 63 prose poems about photography that reference Guibert’s observations and experiences as a gay artist relating to family, friendship, memory and desire.

The three featured artists in this exhibition speak to very different geographically-based experiences of queerness and belonging. They center sensitivity in their work and move fluidly between mediums, both found and created, to speak to memory and to unpack histories of chosen and inherited family.

Due to the possibility of changing COVID protocols, exhibition reception and events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Do you have a bike that you no longer use? Maybe you have one that your child has outgrown?

Mercer County and the Park Commission are hosting a Bike Drive at several locations throughout the county. We will take your old bikes – no matter the condition – and give them to the Trenton Bike Exchange, a volunteer organization that collects, repairs, and sells used bikes at a very low price.

Saturday, April 9

The Bike Exchange helps low-income families get decent bikes and raises money for local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Bring gently used bicycles from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 (rain date April 16) to: Ranger headquarters, Mercer County Park, West Windsor; the Historic Hunt House, 197 Blackwell Road, Pennington; Tulpehaking Nature Center, 157 Westcott Ave., Trenton; and Mercer County Wildlife Center, 1748 River Road, Hopewell Township.

For more information, visit www.bgcmercer.org/bgc-bike-exchange?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Through Friday, April 15

Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors through the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton.

The Don Carrington Vocational/Trade School Scholarship, in the amount of $500, is for a high school student residing in Mercer County who is continuing their studies at a vocational, trade or technical school.

The deadline to submit an application is April 15. Visit www.rhrotary.org/scholarships for the application.

For questions, email scholarships@rhrotary.org

Through April 22

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands announces a Call for Art for Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22, with the exhibition running June 5 to Sept. 18.

The venue is Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The prospectus is available at https://abbottmarshlands.org.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

April 26

United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC) Board of Directors will host its second annual United in Impact Awards: Rising Together on April 26. The event will be in person from 5-7 p.m. at the Social Profit Center at Mill One in Hamilton with keynote speaker, Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of NJBIA.

UWGMC will celebrate:

Jeannine Cimino, executive vice president and chief retail officer of William Penn Bank – Live United Award

Hal English, president and CEO, Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce – Community Quarterback Award

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson – Advocate Award

Rider University and Gregory G. Dell’Omo, president of Rider University – Eugene Marsh Community Impact Award

Proceeds from the event will directly provide food, rental assistance, health insurance access, tax preparation services, financial coaching, and other resources to help individuals and families get ahead. There are over 61,000 families in Mercer County struggling to make ends meet according to the United Way ALICE Report for NJ.

Tickets to the event are $75.

To register, visit uwgmc.org/unitedimpactawards.

Through April 30

It is time to register for East Windsor Regional School District’s full-day kindergarten program.

To enter kindergarten in the fall, children should be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. A birth certificate or passport must be presented to verify the date of birth.

Families will also be required to submit proof of residence.

Online registration is available at https://genesis.ewrsd.k12.nj.us/genesis/openReg?screen=welcomeScreen&action=form

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment to register online in the office by contacting the Central Registration office at 609-443-2881, ext. 6800, or centralregistration@ewrsd.k12.nj.us.

For further registration requirements, visit www.ewrsd.org.

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury High School Student Community Service Scholarship Award is for $2,000.

Candidates must reside in Cranbury Township; have shown examples of exceptional community service, including volunteerism, leadership or other virtues of service; and be a high school senior who will be entering their first year of postsecondary education.



Though this is through the Woman’s Club, the applicant can be of any gender.

The application will include where the scholarship will be used, as well as the applicant’s mailing address and email address.

A one-page essay detailing why the candidate should be considered is part of the application.

Two personal references from people who are not related to the candidate are required. One should be from a teacher or other school staff, and one should be from a source outside of school, such as clergy or youth leaders.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

The application can be mailed to The Woman’s Club of Cranbury, Attn: High School Student Community Service Scholarship, P.O. Box 94 Cranbury 08512.



Recipients of the scholarships are chosen by the Scholarship Committee and will be presented to the Woman’s Club of Cranbury membership at the general meeting in

May. The recipient and their parents or guardian will be invited to attend the May meeting where the award will be announced. The recipient will receive a check for the approved amount of the award at the May meeting.

For more information, visit https://womansclubofcranbury.org/scholarships

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Milanov & Jackiw at 8 p.m. May 7 and at 4 p.m. May 8 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/milanov-jackiw/2022-05-07

Thursday, May 12

Womanspace will honor its 26th annual Barbara Boggs Sigmund Awards honoree, Elizabeth Smart, child abduction prevention advocate, during a virtual event via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 12.

Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Police safely returned Smart to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held a prisoner for 9 months.

Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation. The founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, she has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the book “My Story.”

In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up and to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Registration is required. Suggested donation of $100 in lieu of ticket sales can be made at https://womanspace.org/barbara-boggs-sigmund-awards-2022/. All donations over $1,000 will receive a gift basket with local wine and desserts to enjoy during the livestream.

Additionally, the silent auction held alongside the virtual event offers advertising opportunities for local businesses and corporations. Email Lauren Nazarian at lan@womanspace.org for more information.

Womanspace is headquartered in Lawrence Township.

Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13

Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Saturday, May 21

NAMI Mercer (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mercer County chapter) is planning its NAMIWalks hybrid walk fundraising event.

Join in person from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at West Lake Park in Robbinsville, or walk any time prior and send pictures and/or post on social media using #Together4MH, #WildAboutMH4All and #NAMIMercer.

This is the largest mental health awareness-raising event in the area and NAMI Mercer’s biggest fundraiser.

Register at www.namiwalks.org/mercercounty

For assistance, email walk@namimercer.org or call 609-799-8994.

Through Sunday, May 22

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition, exploring the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts.

Presented in the museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, the exhibition was organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections: “Constructing a Pose,” considers the interplay between the historical and the contemporary, between self-representation and imposed representation, and the relationship between subject and photographer. “Body and Image” questions the ways in which contemporary understanding of beauty has been constructed and framed through the body. “Modeling Beauty & Beauty Contests,” invites a reflection upon the ambiguities of beauty, its impact on mass culture and individuals, and how the display of beauty affects the ways in which we see and interpret the world and ourselves.

Artists in the exhibit include, among others, Carrie Mae Weems, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Jamal Shabazz, Renee Cox, Edwin Rosskam, Hank Willis Thomas, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Gordon Parks and Wendel A. White.

The New Jersey State Museum is located at 205 W. State St. in Trenton. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. General admission is free, and donations to the NJ State Museum Foundation accepted.

All visitors over the age of two are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

For more information, visit www.statemuseum.nj.gov.

June 4 through July 2

Special event June 4

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter, the return of the community stitching project created by artist/activist Diana Weymar.

Weymar facilitated Interwoven Stories as the Arts Council’s 2016 Artist-in-Residence, creating a dialogue within the Princeton community. Each stitcher received a blank fabric page to tell a story through their memories, honor beloved family or friends, or return home to a favorite place through needle and thread.

Ultimately, more than 100 completed pages were donated to Interwoven Stories 2016 and displayed in the Arts Council’s Taplin Gallery to mark the culmination of her residency.

In 2018, the project was expanded and dubbed Interwoven Stories International, the result of Weymar taking the project on the road for two years to curate more than 250 pieces collected from the original Princeton project, plus pages from The Peddie School, the Nantucket Stitching Gam, the Zen Hospice Project (San Francisco), Open Space Art (Damascus, Syria), Build Peace (Columbia), the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma), Yarns/NoDominion Theater (Jersey City), and Trans Tipping Point Project (Victoria, BC).

This 2022 iteration is an opportunity for past participants to revisit their previous works and invite new stitchers to get involved.

Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter has gone national, culminating in an exhibition on view in the ACP Taplin Gallery from June 4 through July 2.

Local resident and past Interwoven Stories participant Kyle Burkhardt joins the Interwoven Stories team as community liaison, organizing behind-the-scenes and leading stitching workshops for those who need help or just want to stitch with others.

Weymar will return for select workshops and the opening reception, scheduled for June 4.

Blank fabric pages are available for local pickup or domestic shipping for a donation of $15 or $20, respectively.

Participants are also welcome to sew their own page by following a video tutorial available on the Arts Council’s website.

Registration is required. Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

June 5 to Sept. 18

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands will present Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit, from June 5 to Sept. 18 at the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

For more information, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org.

June 10 to 25

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is planning an all-new, outdoor Princeton Festival June 10-25, with a cohesive campus plan, community cooperation and artist participation.

Opera singers will perform as the comic characters of Derrick Wang’s “Scalia/Ginsburg” and W.A. Mozart’s “The Impresario,” as well as Benjamin Britten’s full-length opera “Albert Herring.”

Concerts featuring top performers such as Storm Large, the Signum Quartet, and Baroque ensemble The Sebastians will cover a variety of genres of yesterday and today.

The Princeton Festival is moving outdoors with a state-of-the-art clear-span tent to be built on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Lectures and receptions will take place in the museum’s Stockton Education Center, and the gardens and lawn areas will be available for picnicking and other outdoor activities.

Additional information and a schedule of events will be released in early spring to coincide with tickets going on sale. Check for more details at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Through June 30

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

July 9 The Chivalrous Crickets concert has been rescheduled to 7-8:30 p.m. July 9 at the West Windsor Arts Council, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction. Join an evening of Celtic, English and American folk music. A special opportunity to learn about their instruments, songs and more will be a part of the night, with a Q&A with the band following their performance.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/chivalrous-crickets-concert/

October 1 & 2

The Downtown Bordentown Association announced the return of the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For more information on the “Maker Fest on Farnsworth,” visit btowncranfest.com

Continuing events

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The East Windsor Community Garden provides residents the opportunity to rent a plot of land to plant their own fruits and vegetables. The garden is located on Disbrow Hill Road open space property, adjacent to the Disbrow Hill playing fields and across from Etra Lake Park.

Gardeners will be assigned a plot which will be identified by a numbering system.

Applications for participation are available, with initial planting projected to take place in early April.

Detailed written information is available to participants and an orientation will be held with a full review of the rules and guidelines, information for access to their plot, and guidance regarding how to start the new garden.

For an application or information, visit www.east-windsor.nj.us or call the Municipal Clerk’s office at 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey is seeking coaches for its spring season.

Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches use a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach.

All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K event in June.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ currently serves girls at 117 sites in Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

For more information, visit www.gotrcnj.org/Coach or contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Somerset County residents are waiting to receive the 2022 Recycling Schedule in the mail, the curbside calendar is available on Somerset County’s website and on the Recycle Coach App.

Visit https://bit.ly/2022RecyclingCalendar to view the 2022 Recycling Schedule and the Recycling How-to Guide.

Residents also can look up their town’s recycling schedule at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach.

Download the Recycle Coach App at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach to access the recycling schedule, pickup reminders, “What Goes Where” search tools and more.

For more information about recycling, contact the Somerset County Recycling Center at 732-469-3363 or visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle.

To stay up-to-date with Somerset County events and information, sign up for free email alerts at www.co.somerset.nj.us/subscribe

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

