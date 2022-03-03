Old Bridge will hold workshops on introduced 2022 municipal budget

OLD BRIDGE – Three meetings of the Township Council’s budget subcommittee will be held to discuss the 2022 municipal budget that has been introduced by the governing body.

During a meeting on Feb. 22, the council introduced a $60.22 million municipal budget for 2022. The 2021 municipal budget totaled $59.69 million.

Business Administrator Himanshu Shah said the municipal tax rate for 2022, not including a library tax, is estimated to be $1.01 per $100 of assessed valuation.

Shah said the owner of a home that is assessed at the township average of $154,908 would see their municipal tax increase $28 from $1,537 in 2021 to $1,565 in 2022.

Municipal taxes are one item on a property owner’s tax bill. Other taxes that are assessed to an Old Bridge property owner are Middlesex County taxes and Old Bridge Township Public Schools taxes.

Mayor Owen Henry said he believes the proposed 2022 budget is one that “meets all the needs of our community. Not only does it maintain our services, it also builds upon it and improves some services.”

The three budget workshop meetings, which are open to the public, will be held on March 7, 15 and 23. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. in the conference room 201 at the Old Bridge Municipal Complex.

Shah said a more detailed presentation regarding the 2022 budget and a public hearing on the budget will be held on April 5.

Budget documents can be viewed at the Old Bridge Public Library and the clerk’s office.

For more information, visit www.oldbridge.com.