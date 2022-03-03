U.S. Army launches March to Service campaign in Metuchen, Edison

Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, commanding general of the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, recently visited areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania that he is connected to personally.

During his two-day visit he engaged with educators and students at Edison High School; Metuchen High School; Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania; and Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, Pennsylvania; as well as community leaders including the mayor of Edison, the mayor of Metuchen, the Main Line Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer from Wayne, Pennsylvania; 15 veterans; and 40 Junior Reserve Officers’ Corps (JROTC) cadets.

Approximately 40 student leaders at Edison High School offered a forum for Donahoe to discuss his career, his formula for success, and the importance of civic leadership, according to information provided by the U.S. Army, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting BN of Greater Philadelphia Area and New Jersey, based out of Lakehurst.

Donahoe shared his ethos of “Your physical capability adds to your mental capability” with the community members, according to the statement. Donahoe added “a personal campaign of lifelong learning is important when you graduate from high school or college. When you stop reading is when you are going to stop learning, stop progressing, stop advancing, no matter your career choice.”

Donahoe expressed the same sentiments at Villanova University, where he met with the university president and later students at the Veterans Affairs Office. Afterward, students met with staff from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command to expound on what communication tools and techniques will help recruiters get their message across to the student population, according to the statement.